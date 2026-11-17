Assuming you are mildly interested in Europe, you will have noticed Spain's economic strength in recent years. GDP has been expanding at an annual 2.9% rate over the last three years, more than double the EU's 1.1% pace.

That strength makes Spain a natural candidate for this series, where we bring Europe's countries to life as different characters in the European family. The aim is to help you get to know them better and uncover qualities and potential that might otherwise go unnoticed.

After Poland (the quiet overachiever ), Romania (the gifted one ) and Italy (the resilient Nonna ), Spain is the 'comeback kid'. For more than a decade, the country was a problem child, getting into trouble during the eurozone crisis and weighing on the region's overall performance. Today, the picture is very different. So how did Spain pull off the turnaround, and how much further can it go? We look at the drivers behind its success and why we believe there is still plenty of room to outperform the European average.

Step 1: Deflating a real estate bubble

Spain ran into trouble during the financial crisis, but not so much because of its government finances. Its debt-to-GDP ratio was actually below 40%. The real problem was an unsustainable build-up of private-sector leverage, funded externally through a large current account deficit and used largely to fuel a real estate boom. Once that cycle turned, the effects hit the banks and eventually the government finances too.

Fixing it required a major balance-sheet restructuring and a gradual unwinding of the property bubble. Much like in Italy, this slowed down economic growth. That restructuring has now largely come to an end, although private-sector loan growth has continued to lag nominal GDP growth.

Private debt has roughly halved relative to GDP

Consolidated debt of households and non-financial corporations as percentage of GDP

Source: Eurostat

"> Step 2: Getting people to work

Spain is a rapidly ageing country. But over the last decade, it has still managed to add a lot of workers to its labour force. As in other European countries, this has come through higher participation among women and older workers. The pace of the increase has been somewhat stronger among women and somewhat weaker among older workers, compared to the rest of Europe. Participation rates for both groups remain below the European average, suggesting there is room for further gains.

Far more women and older people in work, though still below the EU Source: Eurostat">

Spain used to stand out for its extremely high youth unemployment, which reached an alarming 55.5% in 2013. By September 2026, it had fallen to 22.8%. That is clearly a big improvement, but it also shows Spain has more room to catch up: the rate is still seven percentage points above the European average.

Youth unemployment has more than halved Source: Eurostat

"> Step 3: Migration

Looking back over the past 25 years, however, participation has not been the main driver of Spain's strong employment growth. Migration has played a much bigger role. Spain took a completely different stance on migration than most other European countries. It has been and continues to be especially open to people from Latin America, where the cultural and language barriers tend to be lower. Many of these migrants are now in employment and account for around 70% of Spain's employment growth, suggesting that continued immigration could remain an important source of labour force and economic growth.

Foreign-born workers are driving Spain's employment growth

Employment by place of birth

Source: Eurostat">

Since 2015, the combined effect of higher participation and migration, partly offset by fewer hours worked per person, has increased total hours worked in Spain by almost 18%. That is roughly twice the European average. This has gone hand-in-hand with weaker growth in productivity per hour worked but, looking ahead, the good news is that labour participation still has room to rise and migration could continue, helping to significantly soften the impact of an ageing population.

Step 4: Strong industrial clusters

Spain is Europe's second-largest car producer after Germany, and it is now attracting a new wave of investment from Chinese manufacturers looking for a production base inside the EU. Cars built locally avoid the EU tariffs imposed on electric vehicles imported from China. Chery has been producing cars with Spanish brand Ebro at the former Nissan plant in Barcelona since late 2024. Leapmotor is starting production at Stellantis's plant near Zaragoza, while Geely agreed in July 2026 to build two electric models at Ford's Valencia plant from 2028. MG, meanwhile, has chosen Galicia for its first EU factory. Battery manufacturers are following too, with CATL and Stellantis building a €4.1bn battery plant in Zaragoza.

But Spain's industrial strength goes beyond cars. Andalusia has developed an aerospace cluster around Seville and Cádiz, with roughly 150 companies generating turnover of €3.2bn in 2025, up 11%, and directly employing around 16,400 people. Seville hosts some of Airbus's final assembly lines, while Cádiz specialises in components and advanced composites.

Over the last ten years, industrial production picked up gradually, which means Spain outperformed France, Italy and especially Germany. Manufacturing accounted for 10.6% of GDP in 2025 while real value added grew by 2.2%, making it a strong contributor to Spain's growth.

Step 5: Broadening out from tourism to business services

Tourism has long been an important part of Spain's services sector. The sector was hit hard during Covid but has since recovered, with the net export surplus reaching 4.3% of GDP in 2025. Yet tourism has not been the fastest-growing part of Spain's services sector.

In recent years, Spain has emerged as a business services hub for European companies. Exports of business and professional services have more than tripled, from €14bn in 2013 to €47bn in 2025, with 57% going to other European countries. Foreign firms are also hiring in Spain: in 2024, they accounted for 43% of Spain's IT services workforce, or around 216,000 jobs.

The sector is one of the forces behind Spain's large current account surplus, together with tourism and a declining deficit in goods trade. Looking ahead, we expect both tourism and professional services to grow at a faster pace than most other sectors.

A large current account surplus on the back of services exports

Net trade surplus or deficit as a percentage of GDP

Source: Eurostat

"> Step 6: Newfound talents

But the real growth spurt has come from Spain's strong push into renewables, playing to Spain's natural strengths: plenty of space, sun, wind and hydro potential. Wind and solar now represent over 40% of power generation. And since 2022, this has paid off, with average electricity prices well below the European average, giving energy-intensive companies a competitive advantage.

Spain's green success, however, goes beyond using renewable technologies. The country also produces them, both for its domestic market and for export. It has a strong wind-power industry, with manufacturers like Siemens Gamesa, Windar and Haizea concentrated mainly in the north, including in the Basque Country. Spain is a pioneer in niche areas such as floating offshore wind and in addition provides components for the solar industry like solar trackers.

Spain is also benefiting from the AI boom. It has seen a surge in exports of electrical power equipment (transformers and switchgear) and cooling equipment to the US. We see the same trend elsewhere in Europe too but since 2022, Spain's exports have risen by 93% compared with a European average of 67%. Electrical power equipment recorded the largest increase in absolute terms, while data-centre cooling equipment saw the fastest growth, at 153%, compared with just 37% for the EU27.

This gives Spain two sources of future growth. Its competitive electricity prices make it an attractive location for energy-intensive sectors, from industry to data centres, while its strength in producing green technologies offers further industrial potential. Both are areas with significant room to grow.

Sun and wind are growing, lowering electricity costs for firms Source: Eurostat"> Step 7: Spain has options to raise its growth potential

Given the much stronger increase in hours worked, it should not come as a surprise that productivity growth has been slower in Spain than elsewhere in Europe. Currently, Spain's productivity level is about 5% below the EU average, and well below that of other Western European countries. We have written before that Spain will need to boost productivity growth if it is to remain one of Europe's growth frontrunners.

Productivity growth has lagged the rest of the EU since 2015 Source: Eurostat

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In the short term, this does not seem particularly urgent. Spain has beaten our growth forecast once again this year, expanding by 2.6%. For the next two years, we expect growth of about 2%. That is still well above the eurozone average, but the growth differential is strongly driven by the continued inflow of workers. In the longer term, in addition to labour participation and migration, we see two related ways to increase the country's growth potential further.

Firstly, the country has a very low share of R&D investment and low levels of investment in ICT. Sectors producing ICT goods and services account for a small part of the economy, while more traditional sectors such as construction, trade and transport are relatively large. These sectors are characterised by many small firms, and consolidation could lead to significant efficiency gains. With good broadband and decent digital skills, Spain's problem is less about access to technology and more about its diffusion across the economy, the ability of firms to scale up and the country's sectoral composition. One solution would be to make taxes and regulation less dependent on company size.

A second option would be to make the labour market less rigid and more flexible. Current labour laws often make it unattractive for companies to scale up or down in response to demand. As a workaround, companies have relied on temporary employment contracts. Recent reforms have reduced their use, but Spain still has relatively strong protections for established workers, and high turnover and insecurity for workers at the margin. The latter makes investment in training less attractive, both for workers and their employers. The country also lacks active labour market policies to help workers move between jobs and sectors. Further labour market reforms could help Spain catch up with Europe's productivity frontier.

So, looking at the supply side of the economy, both on the corporate and labour market side, Spain still has the ingredients at hand to boost future productivity growth.

Two brakes on productivity: little business R&D and many jobs in low-productivity services Source: Eurostat"> Step 8: Awaken domestic demand

A final potential source of support for the economy could come from Spain's demand side. As in many other European countries, households are saving a larger share of their income. In Spain, this follows decades of deleveraging, with the household savings rate recently around two percentage points above pre-Covid levels.

Three types of measures could put those savings to greater use: reducing the need for precautionary saving, for example by improving job security; redistributing income towards households with a lower income as they have a higher propensity to consume; and creating stronger incentives to invest savings, either through financial markets or directly in the real economy. As with the supply side, the choices are political, but there clearly is upside potential here too.

Spanish consumers are putting more money aside

Financial savings as percentage of disposable income

Source: Eurostat

"> An impressive job, but much more to do

Spain has been on an impressive journey. The former problem child deserves its new status as the comeback kid: deflating a real estate bubble, revamping its labour supply, strengthening its manufacturing sector, jumping into business services and discovering a talent for green technology - consider it all done. Comeback kids tend to be ambitious, and having tasted success, Spain may be no different. It still has more to gain, from exploiting its competitive advantage in energy to further expanding its labour force and catching up with Europe's productivity frontier. If its ambition continues, Spain has plenty of scope to keep outpacing the eurozone average. The European family will likely be watching with a mix of admiration and envy.