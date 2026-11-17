5.50% Key interest rate (no change) As expected

ING's policy view: A dovish twist, but no rush

The National Bank of Hungary kept the base rate unchanged at 5.50% on 17 November, in line with widespread expectations. This marked the third consecutive meeting with rates being kept on hold. While the latest communication revealed somewhat more room for monetary easing, we think the window of opportunity will remain narrow.

Looking ahead, the exceptionally favourable domestic inflation backdrop is likely to fade relatively quickly. We see inflation accelerating to 3.0% by December 2026, with repricing at the start of next year temporarily pushing price pressures closer to 3.5% in the first quarter of 2027. Inflation could then approach 4% during the summer, largely due to base effects. In our view, this increasingly challenging inflation profile means that any near-term opportunity for easing may prove short-lived.

In the meantime, however, we see the latest dovish shift in communication potentially testing the waters and gauging market sensitivity to eventual easing, particularly in a global environment where hawkishness still dominates. The key litmus test will be the forint: a muted FX reaction to the dovish rhetoric would give the central bank greater confidence that some easing could be delivered without jeopardising market stability. This means that a possible one-and-done December rate cut has become a clear dovish risk to our baseline.

However, we believe that any near-term window for easing would be relatively narrow. As 2027 progresses, the main constraint on monetary policy is likely to shift gradually from external risks towards the domestic inflation outlook. With inflation expected to move closer to 4% during the summer, we see little room for a sustained easing cycle over the next six to nine months. Any near-term easing would therefore be more likely to represent an opportunistic move than the beginning of a conventional cutting cycle.

A more durable easing window could open later in 2027, once inflation starts to decelerate more convincingly after the summer. If this coincides with a benign external environment and a further decline in the risk premium on Hungarian assets, we see room for one or two rate cuts in the fourth quarter of 2027. Our baseline therefore sees the base rate reaching 5.00% by end-2027, followed by a further reduction to 4.50% by end-2028.

Our three takeaways from the presserThe biggest dovish surprise came during the press conference. The Monetary Council considered two options: keeping rates unchanged or cutting them, while the decision itself was not unanimous. This suggests that the bar for easing may already be lower than previously thought. The December Inflation Report will now be particularly important, with Governor Mihály Varga explicitly stating that favourable developments in Hungary's risk assessment and inflation outlook, together with reduced external uncertainty, could increase its room for manoeuvre.Perhaps the most notable change in the narrative is the assessment of Hungary's risk premium. Varga highlighted the favourable market reception of the government's fiscal plans and its commitment to euro adoption as factors supporting Hungary's risk assessment and increasing room for monetary policy. The forint has also remained stable and is stronger than a year ago, helping to contain inflationary pressures. In other words, domestic financial market developments are becoming less of a constraint on monetary policy than the Monetary Council previously considered them to be.The greater room for manoeuvre does not mean that the NBH is ready to embark on an easing cycle. Energy price volatility, elevated global yields and above-target inflation in major economies continue to warrant caution. At home, inflation is also expected to accelerate from its current 2% level due to fuel prices, tax changes and other policy measures. This leaves the Monetary Council in a familiar data-dependent position: its room for manoeuvre has increased, but whether it can actually use that room will depend on both the external environment and the December inflation outlook.