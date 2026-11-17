MENAFN - KNN India)India could reduce its annual fossil fuel import expenditure by more than 40 percent by FY2035 by accelerating the shift towards electricity, green hydrogen and bioenergy, according to a report by Climate Compatible Futures.

The report, titled 'Decoupling from Fossil Fuel Imports: An Accelerated Electrification Scenario for India', estimates that faster electrification could bring annual imports of crude oil, natural gas and coal down to Rs 7.4 lakh crore by FY2035, from an estimated Rs 12.5 lakh crore in FY2025. Under the current trajectory, the bill could instead rise to Rs 17 lakh crore as reported by PTI.

Electrification Gains and Future Targets

The report noted that India has already made progress in its energy transition. Indian Railways has electrified 99.6 percent of its broad-gauge network, while electric vehicles accounted for 13.11 percent of vehicle sales in September 2026, marking an 84 percent year-on-year increase. Non-fossil sources also account for more than half of the country's installed power capacity.

However, under the business-as-usual scenario, electricity's share of total energy use would rise only from 29 percent currently to around 32 percent by FY2035 and 33 percent by FY2045. Over the same period, total energy demand is expected to more than double, while fossil fuel imports could increase by 75 percent.

Faster Transition Could Reduce Import Dependence

Under the accelerated scenario, electricity could account for 54 percent of India's energy use by FY2035 and 76 percent by FY2045. Direct electricity, green hydrogen and bioenergy could together replace around 87 percent of the fossil fuels India would otherwise import by FY2045.

The share of energy demand met through imported fossil fuels could fall from 58 percent currently to 22 percent by FY2035, compared with 51 percent under the current trajectory. The report projects that this share could reach zero by FY2045 under the accelerated scenario.

Reducing Exposure to Global Oil Shocks

Dr Manish Ram, director, Climate Compatible Futures, said faster electrification could help India address its dependence on imported fuels at its source rather than relying mainly on reserves and monetary policy measures to manage the impact of global oil shocks.

He added that replacing imported fuels with domestically generated electricity would reduce the country's foreign currency outflows and its exposure to international energy price fluctuations.

(KNN Bureau)