MENAFN - KNN India)The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) may propose raising the beneficial ownership identification threshold for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to 25 per cent from the current 10 per cent to ease compliance requirements and align domestic regulations with international practices, an official said.

The statutory market regulator is reviewing provisions considered more stringent than those in other major jurisdictions and is expected to issue a consultation paper outlining measures to simplify the compliance framework.

According to the official, several developed and emerging markets follow a 25 per cent threshold for identifying beneficial owners. However, changes to provisions under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and its rules would require government intervention, while other measures could be taken up directly by SEBI, PTI reported.

In 2023, SEBI lowered the beneficial ownership threshold for partners in a firm from 15 per cent to 10 per cent under its anti-money laundering guidelines.

Broader Review of Compliance Requirements

SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey recently said the regulator was examining compliance requirements that are more stringent than those in other major markets and would seek stakeholder views on aligning them with global standards.

Although Pandey did not specifically mention the PMLA threshold, his remarks point to a broader review aimed at reducing compliance costs and making Indian capital markets more attractive to investors.

Last month, SEBI also eased FPI compliance by extending the periodicity of Know Your Customer (KYC) reviews from the existing one to three years to up to eight years.

Under the revised framework, review frequency will depend on the FPI's risk category, type and regulatory status.

(KNN Bureau)

