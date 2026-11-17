MENAFN - KNN India)Projects supported by the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme have contributed around 24 GW to India's solar module manufacturing capacity, which has expanded nearly 15-fold from approximately 8 GW to 116 GW, according to a report by NITI Aayog.

The report said around 20.7 per cent of the country's current solar photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturing capacity is directly attributable to PLI-supported projects, highlighting the scheme's role in strengthening domestic manufacturing.

The High Efficiency Solar PV Modules PLI scheme, with an outlay of Rs 24,000 crore, aims to promote large-scale domestic production, encourage advanced technologies and reduce import dependence. Cumulative investments under the scheme reached Rs 64,873 crore by March 2026.

Imports Decline, Exports Expand

The expansion in domestic manufacturing has coincided with a decline in imports and an increase in exports, reported ANI.

Solar PV module imports fell from around USD 4.35 billion in 2023-24 to USD 2.15 billion in 2024-25. Exports increased from USD 83 million in 2021-22 to USD 1.97 billion in 2023-24, before remaining relatively strong at around USD 1.12 billion in 2024-25, the report said.

The scheme has also encouraged manufacturers to increase domestic sourcing by linking incentives to the level of local value addition. This is intended to develop a more integrated solar manufacturing ecosystem in the country.

"Overall, the Solar PV PLI Scheme demonstrates strong early outcomes in investment mobilisation, manufacturing capacity creation, import substitution and export expansion," the report said.

Global Price Pressure, Supply Constraints Remain Challenges

However, the assessment noted that employment generation and production-related outcomes were still evolving, as several manufacturing facilities were in the process of scaling up operations.

It also flagged pressure from declining global module prices, partly due to excess manufacturing capacity and aggressive pricing by Chinese producers.

Supply constraints affecting critical materials and China's continued dominance in global solar supply chains were identified as additional challenges.

The report said the scheme's long-term effectiveness would depend on manufacturers achieving higher domestic value addition, maintaining global cost competitiveness, developing capabilities across the wider value chain and sustaining export growth amid changing global market conditions.

(KNN Bureau)