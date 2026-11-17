MENAFN - KNN India)India's current account deficit (CAD) could remain close to 1.2 percent of GDP in FY27, but sustained high crude oil prices and seasonal gold demand may put pressure on the country's external balance, according to a report by Union Bank of India.

The bank said the outlook remains uncertain, with crude oil prices, services exports and gold imports likely to influence India's current account and overall balance of payments as reported by The Economic Times.

Trade Deficit Widens to 12-Month High

India's merchandise trade deficit widened to USD 39.88 billion in October, compared with USD 30.21 billion in September, as imports rose to a record USD 89.35 billion. Exports increased to USD 49.47 billion.

The services trade surplus remained nearly unchanged at USD 19.8 billion, taking the overall trade deficit to USD 20.09 billion from USD 11 billion in September.

Higher gold, oil and non-oil, non-gold imports contributed to the widening deficit. Gold import volumes rose to an estimated 69.4 metric tonnes in October from 23.4 metric tonnes in September, while the non-oil, non-gold deficit reached a record USD 19.9 billion.

Crude Oil Prices Key to External Outlook

Union Bank's CAD projection assumes crude oil prices of USD 95-100 per barrel. It estimates that every USD 10 per barrel change in oil prices could affect India's annual current account balance by nearly USD 15 billion.

The report also flagged risks from volatile non-oil imports, supply disruptions and higher global bond yields. These factors could add pressure to the balance of payments as the impact of foreign currency non-resident deposit inflows narrows.

Seasonal Correction May Offer Relief

The bank said further gold purchases during the festive season could increase the CAD, while a possible decline in crude prices during the second half of FY27 may ease import pressures.

It expects a seasonal correction in the trade deficit during the second half of the financial year to support the external outlook. However, it maintained a cautious view of India's current account and overall balance of payments for FY27.

(KNN Bureau)