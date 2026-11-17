MENAFN - KNN India)Ahead of the Union Budget 2027, the Finance Ministry is examining proposals to revise capital gains taxation on equities. Industry associations have urged the government to remove long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax and rationalise short-term capital gains (STCG) tax and securities transaction tax (STT) rates, arguing that the changes could attract more foreign investment into Indian markets.

CBDT Chairman Ravi Agrawal said the ministry was reviewing recommendations submitted by stakeholders during pre-Budget consultations. He added that the government would assess the issues raised, including their tax implications, before announcing its decisions in the Budget on February 1 as reported by PTI.

Proposal to Extend Long-Term Holding Period

Stakeholders have also proposed extending the holding period for classifying equity investments as long-term assets from the current 12 months to 18-24 months.

Currently, LTCG exceeding Rs 1.25 lakh on listed equities and equity mutual funds is taxed at 12.5 percent, along with applicable surcharge and cess, provided the assets are held for more than 12 months. Gains from assets sold within 12 months are classified as STCG and taxed at 20 percent.

Separate Tax Rules Proposed for Foreign Investors

Another proposal seeks separate tax treatment for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) investing in Indian equities. Stakeholders have pointed out that several emerging markets exempt FPIs from LTCG tax on equity investments.

They have also suggested calculating capital gains earned by FPIs in US dollar terms. The Finance Ministry is examining these proposals along with other recommendations as it reviews the capital gains tax framework ahead of the Budget.

(KNN Bureau)