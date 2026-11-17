MENAFN - KNN India)Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held meetings with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and senior ministers during his November 15–16 visit to Egypt, discussing cooperation in transport, industrial development, investment and business partnerships.

Goyal participated in the India–Egypt Startups Forum on November 16 alongside Egypt's Minister of Planning and Economic Development Ahmed Rostom. The forum brought together nearly 50 startups from both countries, along with incubators, accelerators, venture investors and government representatives.

During a startups' roundtable, Indian founders presented their products for the Egyptian market and discussed their requirements for distribution partners, pilot projects, certification and local manufacturing. They also held discussions with Egyptian startups in related sectors.

Goyal also held meetings with Egypt's Ministers of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty; Planning and Economic Development Ahmed Rostom; and Transport Kamel Wazir.

Discussions with the transport minister covered port modernisation, shipbuilding, greenfield and brownfield airport development, and metro rail projects.

The Indian business delegation also met representatives of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) to discuss project preparation, project finance, advisory services, capital markets, export development, industrial parks and the Africa Trade Gateway.

Goyal also interacted with members of the Egyptian Junior Businessmen Association, comprising entrepreneurs from established Egyptian family businesses, to discuss business partnerships and investment opportunities.

The visit included the 6th India–Egypt Joint Business Council meeting, which brought together more than 250 members of the two countries' business communities.

Goyal invited Egyptian representatives to participate in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2027 in Gandhinagar and Bharat Mobility 2027, scheduled to be held in New Delhi from February 4 to 9.

(KNN Bureau)

