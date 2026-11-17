MENAFN - KNN India)India and Thailand reviewed bilateral trade and investment relations at the 14th meeting of the India-Thailand Joint Trade Committee (JTC), held in Nonthaburi, Thailand, on November 16, with discussions covering market access, trade facilitation, investment and financial connectivity.

The meeting was co-chaired by Additional Secretary in the Department of Commerce Nitin Kumar Yadav and Director-General of Thailand's Department of Trade Negotiations Chotima Iemsawasdikul.

Bilateral trade between the two countries reached USD 21.49 billion in FY 2025-26, registering a 12.6 per cent increase over the previous year. Thailand accounted for 16.7 per cent of India's total trade with ASEAN.

Both sides discussed improving the utilisation of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) and the India-Thailand Early Harvest Scheme. They also explored an annual exchange of bilateral trade data and information on the utilisation of trade preferences. The two countries underlined the need for an early and meaningful conclusion of the AITIGA review.

The discussions covered market access for agricultural, livestock and marine products, sanitary and phytosanitary measures, certification processes, quality and regulatory requirements, and non-tariff barriers.

India highlighted investment opportunities in infrastructure and logistics, automobiles and electric vehicles, food processing, electronics and semiconductors, and tourism and hospitality.

Thailand presented its“Co-Creation Co-Investment” approach, which India agreed to examine further in consultation with the concerned ministries and departments.

Both sides also discussed cooperation in pharmaceuticals, healthcare, AYUSH and traditional medicine, textiles, plastics and petrochemicals, gems and jewellery, and services. Collaboration between trade promotion organisations was also taken up.

Payment and financial connectivity featured in the discussions, including the proposed linkage between India's UPI and Thailand's PromptPay, local currency settlement and FinTech cooperation between the Reserve Bank of India and the Bank of Thailand.

The next JTC meeting will be held in India, with officials from both countries expected to continue discussions through working-level meetings ahead of it.

(KNN Bureau)

