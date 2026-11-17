MENAFN - KNN India)India and Belarus reviewed bilateral cooperation and discussed measures to expand trade, investment and economic engagement at the 12th Session of the India-Belarus Inter-Governmental Commission held in New Delhi on November 16.

The meeting was co-chaired by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada, who led the Indian delegation, and Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov, who led the Belarusian delegation.

Both sides discussed the Roadmap for Cooperation for 2027–2031 and identified priority areas, including industry, banking and financial services, agriculture and food processing, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, tourism, education, construction, science and technology, culture and customs cooperation.

The two co-chairs signed the protocol of the 12th session, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation.

An India-Belarus Business and Investment Forum was also held alongside the meeting, bringing together business representatives, industry associations and government institutions from both countries.

The forum covered opportunities for joint ventures, technology transfer, local manufacturing, research and development, and supply-chain cooperation. Participating Belarusian companies represented sectors such as automotive and agricultural machinery, mining equipment, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, microelectronics, banking, agriculture and engineering.

Potential areas of collaboration included unmanned aerial systems, pharmaceutical cooperation, mining equipment, water treatment technologies and food processing. Prasada also encouraged businesses to explore partnerships in engineering, chemicals, digital technologies and scientific research.

Both sides agreed to hold the 13th session of the commission in 2027, with the dates and agenda to be finalised through diplomatic channels.

(KNN Bureau)