MENAFN - KNN India)India's electronic goods exports increased 44 per cent to USD 31.97 billion during April-September FY 2026-27, compared with USD 22.20 billion in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, with non-smartphone electronics recording faster growth than smartphones.

Smartphone exports rose 35.8 per cent to USD 18.17 billion from USD 13.38 billion. Their share in total electronic goods exports declined from 60.3 per cent to 56.8 per cent during the period.

Non-smartphone electronics exports grew 56.5 per cent to USD 13.79 billion from USD 8.81 billion, increasing their share in total exports from 39.7 per cent to 43.2 per cent.

Exports of mounted printed circuit boards increased from USD 63.3 million to USD 2.10 billion, registering growth of 3,219 per cent. Singapore was the largest destination, with exports worth USD 1.87 billion, followed by China at USD 111.5 million.

Exports of populated printed circuit boards rose 304 per cent to USD 864.1 million from USD 213.7 million. China accounted for USD 789.2 million, while exports to Hong Kong reached USD 25.3 million.

Network transmission and routing equipment exports increased 98 per cent to USD 1.45 billion from USD 732.9 million. Hong Kong was the leading destination at USD 857.7 million, followed by the United States at USD 130.9 million and the Netherlands at USD 124.4 million.

Memory integrated circuit exports rose 2,333 per cent to USD 562.4 million from USD 23.1 million. Malaysia was the largest destination at USD 390.8 million, followed by Singapore at USD 102.4 million and Hong Kong at USD 25.2 million.

Exports of solid-state non-volatile storage devices increased 1,680 per cent to USD 260.5 million from USD 14.6 million. China accounted for USD 108.6 million, followed by Singapore at USD 76.8 million, Hong Kong at USD 22.3 million and the United States at USD 20.7 million.

The figures show that non-smartphone segments, including printed circuit boards, communication equipment, memory integrated circuits and storage devices, recorded faster growth and increased their share in India's electronic goods exports during the six-month period.

(KNN Bureau)

