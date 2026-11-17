From Thai Flavors To Global Markets: DITP Brings Thai SELECT Festival To Los Angeles
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) LOS ANGELES, US – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 November 2026 – The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, will host Thai SELECT Festival Los Angeles 2026 on November 22 at The Pavilion, Century Park, as part of its ongoing efforts to promote authentic Thai cuisine and strengthen the presence of Thai restaurant businesses in international markets. The initiative aims to raise awareness of Thai SELECT-certified restaurants, encourage greater interest in Thai food, and support opportunities for Thailand's food industry in the United States.
Her Royal Highness Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi will preside over the opening ceremony, underscoring the significance of the event in promoting Thai cuisine and the Thai SELECT certification on the international stage. The United States remains a key market for Thailand's food industry, both in terms of food exports and Thai restaurant businesses overseas. The festival provides an opportunity to strengthen consumer awareness of authentic Thai cuisine while supporting the visibility of Thai food businesses in the U.S. market.
This year's festival, held under the theme“A Full Moon of Thai Tastes,” draws inspiration from Loy Krathong, one of Thailand's most celebrated traditional festivals. The concept highlights the close connection between Thai cuisine and cultural heritage, reflecting how food plays an essential role in Thai celebrations, traditions, and everyday life.
The festival will feature 14 Thai SELECT-certified restaurants from Southern California, showcasing the diversity of Thai cuisine through traditional dishes, regional specialties, and contemporary interpretations. While internationally recognized favorites such as pad Thai, green curry, and tom yum remain popular, the event also aims to introduce audiences to the wider variety of flavors, ingredients, and culinary traditions found across Thailand's four regions.
Thai SELECT is an official certification mark awarded by Thailand's Ministry of Commerce to recognize authentic Thai restaurants and qualifying Thai food products. Through its continued promotion of Thai SELECT, DITP supports Thai restaurants overseas, strengthens consumer confidence in Thai cuisine, and encourages greater recognition of Thai food products and ingredients in international markets.
Beyond their role as food businesses, Thai SELECT restaurants also serve as cultural ambassadors, introducing international consumers to Thailand's culinary heritage and traditions. By promoting these establishments, DITP aims to increase their visibility in the U.S. market while supporting broader opportunities for Thai food businesses and related industries.
The festival will also feature Thai cultural activities and performances by Thai actors Keng Harit and Namping Napatsakorn, bringing together food, culture, and entertainment to engage a wider audience.
Through Thai SELECT Festival Los Angeles 2026, DITP continues its commitment to promoting Thai cuisine as part of Thailand's international trade promotion efforts, strengthening the recognition of Thai SELECT, and supporting the long-term growth of Thai food businesses in overseas markets.
Hashtag: #DITP #ThaiSELECT
Her Royal Highness Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi will preside over the opening ceremony, underscoring the significance of the event in promoting Thai cuisine and the Thai SELECT certification on the international stage. The United States remains a key market for Thailand's food industry, both in terms of food exports and Thai restaurant businesses overseas. The festival provides an opportunity to strengthen consumer awareness of authentic Thai cuisine while supporting the visibility of Thai food businesses in the U.S. market.
This year's festival, held under the theme“A Full Moon of Thai Tastes,” draws inspiration from Loy Krathong, one of Thailand's most celebrated traditional festivals. The concept highlights the close connection between Thai cuisine and cultural heritage, reflecting how food plays an essential role in Thai celebrations, traditions, and everyday life.
The festival will feature 14 Thai SELECT-certified restaurants from Southern California, showcasing the diversity of Thai cuisine through traditional dishes, regional specialties, and contemporary interpretations. While internationally recognized favorites such as pad Thai, green curry, and tom yum remain popular, the event also aims to introduce audiences to the wider variety of flavors, ingredients, and culinary traditions found across Thailand's four regions.
Thai SELECT is an official certification mark awarded by Thailand's Ministry of Commerce to recognize authentic Thai restaurants and qualifying Thai food products. Through its continued promotion of Thai SELECT, DITP supports Thai restaurants overseas, strengthens consumer confidence in Thai cuisine, and encourages greater recognition of Thai food products and ingredients in international markets.
Beyond their role as food businesses, Thai SELECT restaurants also serve as cultural ambassadors, introducing international consumers to Thailand's culinary heritage and traditions. By promoting these establishments, DITP aims to increase their visibility in the U.S. market while supporting broader opportunities for Thai food businesses and related industries.
The festival will also feature Thai cultural activities and performances by Thai actors Keng Harit and Namping Napatsakorn, bringing together food, culture, and entertainment to engage a wider audience.
Through Thai SELECT Festival Los Angeles 2026, DITP continues its commitment to promoting Thai cuisine as part of Thailand's international trade promotion efforts, strengthening the recognition of Thai SELECT, and supporting the long-term growth of Thai food businesses in overseas markets.
Hashtag: #DITP #ThaiSELECT
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