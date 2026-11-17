MENAFN - ValueWalk) Colette Kress takes Nvidia's earnings stage on November 17 as interim CEO, with crypto markets having served for a week as the only live scoreboard on the company's founder-CEO crisis.

Jensen Huang resigned as chief executive and board member on Thursday, November 12, and Nvidia announced the same day that Kress, the company's CFO since 2013, would hold the top job while the board searches for a permanent successor. The resignation came four days after the board opened an investigation into Huang's relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman reportedly identified by US intelligence officials as a recruit of China's Ministry of State Security.

The board's probe was announced on Sunday, November 8, while US cash markets were shut, so perpetual futures and prediction contracts carried the first price discovery. Nvidia's NVDA-USDC perpetuals on Hyperliquid fell 3.8% over 24 hours to $180.50 on November 8, the day the board's probe was announced, on $170 million of daily volume.

Once the resignation hit, prediction markets repriced the succession. As of November 15, a contract on Huang rejoining Nvidia by November 30 traded at 5.1% on $731,000 of 24-hour volume, while the leading“Next CEO of Nvidia” contract, dated January 1, 2029, traded at 26.4%. Before the resignation, Polymarket had put Huang's odds of leaving by the end of 2026 at just 16% and Kalshi priced a departure by January 1, 2028 at 18%.

The board moved after Huang admitted infidelity in an internal memo published November 8. In its own statement, the board said:“While the Board has no reason to believe that either national security or NVIDIA secrets were compromised, the Board's inquiry will examine all available information”.

Nvidia stock fell more than 13% to $151.00 shortly after the open on Thursday, November 12. The spillover reached digital assets on November 8, with Bitcoin (BTC) down 0.8% at $75,113 and Ether (ETH) down 4.2% at $2,140.

Analysts see a lasting overhang

Analysts framed the perpetuals slide as a risk-off reaction amplified by leveraged positioning on thin weekend liquidity rather than a considered verdict on the company.“However, the overhang will last as long as the investigation does and the real risks are congressional escalation, tighter scrutiny of China-linked sales, or any sign of a leadership change, given how central Huang is to Nvidia's story,” Rick Maeda, head of markets at derivatives analytics firm Laevitas, said on November 8. Dominick John of Zeus Research noted deeply negative funding suggested crowded short positioning and room for a relief rebound if US equities stabilized.

Kress oversaw revenue growth from roughly $4.13 billion when she joined in 2013 to $215.9 billion by fiscal 2026. Her first public test is the Q3 FY2027 earnings report on Tuesday, November 17, with results at approximately 1:20 p.m. Pacific and the investor call at 2 p.m. Three House committee chairs have requested a closed-door briefing on the matter, tentatively set for November 18.