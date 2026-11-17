MENAFN - ValueWalk) Aristocrat Leisure (ASX:ALL) has reportedly stepped back from major acquisitions after returning $1.9 billion to shareholders and abandoning a potential $1 billion purchase of the Las Vegas table-gaming manufacturer Interblock.

Proactive Investors reported that the roughly $39 billion gaming machine maker is shifting its focus from deal-making to shareholder returns, a pivot attributed to shareholder pressure. The retreat from the Interblock pursuit was first reported by The Australian, whose account is paywalled, and neither claim has been confirmed by the company.

$1.9 billion back to shareholders

The $1.9 billion was returned through dividends and on-market share buybacks, according to the report. It comes on the heels of annual results released on November 12 showing net profit up 16% to $2.1 billion, even as revenue slipped 3% to $6.1 billion. Aristocrat's own filing reports a different measure: US$1.02 billion in net profit after tax and amortisation for the year ended September 30.

The shift marks a turn from the acquisition-led growth that defined Aristocrat's recent history, including its $1.8 billion purchase of Nasdaq-listed Neo Group in 2024 and a $3.9 billion bid for London-listed Playtech that failed in 2022 after the proposal did not win enough shareholder support. Buybacks are a familiar choice in the sector: Evolution's board resolved this year to continue its EUR 2 billion buyback.

Leadership change overhang

Chief Executive Trevor Croker is retiring, and shares fell more than 6% on the announcement, underlining investor concern about the leadership transition. The Interblock target, owned by Oaktree Capital Management since it bought the business from Aruze Gaming in 2022, remains on the market with no buyer named.

Interblock is an electronic table gaming business based in Las Vegas, valued at around $1 billion, and its availability gives rival gaming-equipment makers a live deal opportunity in a sector where the largest players are now favoring returns over purchases.

Aristocrat's shares were little changed at A$66.34 on November 13.

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