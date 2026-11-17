MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Locus Robotics, a specialist provider of warehouse automation systems, has announced that Penguin Random House Grupo Editorial (PRHGE), the world's leading publishing group in Spanish-language and part of Bertelsmann, is using Locus Robotics to modernise book distribution across its Barcelona operation as demand patterns become more fragmented, seasonal, and SKU-intensive.

Since the June 2022 launch of the LocusONE orchestration platform, PRHGE has scaled its Locus Robotics environment from an initial deployment of 14 Locus Origin robots supporting 100 SKU locations to 40 robots managing nearly 1,000 SKU locations today.

That expansion accelerated following PRHGE's move to a new facility in October 2024, with the site reaching nearly 10x its original SKU coverage within just 10 months.

Today, the site handles more than one and a half million units per month through Locus Robotics while maintaining consistent picking productivity of more than 510 units per hour, up from 253 units per hour manually before Locus Robotics.

Denis Niezgoda, chief commercial officer international at Locus Robotics, says:“Book distribution creates constant variability across SKU mix, order composition, and demand timing.

“PRHGE shows what adaptive fulfilment infrastructure makes possible: more capacity, greater flexibility, and continuous flow as demand changes.

“With Locus Robotics, the operation can scale through higher volumes, seasonal peaks, and SKU variability without disrupting fulfilment.”

PRHGE supports book distribution across Spain and international Spanish-speaking markets, managing tens of thousands of titles and bookstore orders that often combine many different books in small quantities.

Launches, promotions, and seasonal peaks create uneven demand patterns that fragment pick paths, increase walking, and make it harder to maintain throughput across shifts.

Scaling through a major facility transition

A defining moment in the collaboration came when PRHGE relocated operations into a new Barcelona facility. Rather than rebuilding automation infrastructure or redesigning workflows from scratch, the existing Locus Robotics fleet was transitioned into the new site and redeployed quickly.

Martí Torra, logistics and distribution director Spain, Penguin Random House Grupo Editorial, says:“Locus Robotics was very easy to implement, scalable within minutes, friendly with operators, and delivered results from day one.

“That flexibility was particularly critical during our transition to a new facility, helping us quickly redeploy the system while maintaining fulfilment continuity.”

The deployment combines Locus Robotics with complementary automation technologies inside the same facility. Locus Robotics manages fast- and medium-moving inventory, while high-density storage systems support slower-moving titles.

This gives PRHGE the ability to rebalance SKU allocation and throughput capacity as order patterns and demand conditions shift.