MENAFN - USA Art News) London'swill present“Van Eyck: The Portraits,” a landmark exhibition uniting allof Renaissance masterknown portraits for the first time. The show, which includes rare loans, will be on view from

Curator Emma Capron highlighted the significance of a preparatory drawing for Van Eyck's“Portrait of an Elderly Man” (circa 1438), on loan from Dresden Castle. This tiny study, considered the first formal portrait sitting in European art history, will be reunited with its corresponding oil painting from Vienna's Kunsthistorisches Museum for only the second time in 600 years.

Capron described the experience of unpacking the drawing:“We almost cried. Magical things happen sometimes when you install: a quiet in the room. Everyone had a moment.” She added that the drawing is“a monument.”

The exhibition also brings together the National Gallery's own“The Arnolfini Portrait” (1434) with“Portrait of a Man (Giovanni Arnolfini?)” (1435–38) from Berlin's Gemäldegalerie, a work believed to depict the same subject. Van Eyck's 1433 self-portrait will also be featured.

Capron emphasizes that Van Eyck's artistry extends beyond his famous realism. She stated that viewers“short change” the artist by focusing solely on his lifelike depictions and urged closer attention to his subtle illusions. Capron described Van Eyck's relationship with the viewer as“very playful,” noting his frequent use of trompe l'oeil to blur the line between reality and illusion.

One example is the 1439 portrait of his wife, Margaret van Eyck, from Musea Brugge. Its reverse, painted to resemble a colorful marble slab, will be shown in a special case to allow 360-degree viewing. Capron noted the“jolting effect” of unboxing the work and expecting a heavier piece, given the painted marble effect, when it is actually a light wood panel. Four other paintings with eroded backs, which originally had similar designs, will also be displayed in these special cases.

Van Eyck's experimentation, particularly with splattering water-based paint and applying translucent resin layers to mimic stone depth, stems from his position as a salaried painter for Philip the Good, Duke of Burgundy. This court culture valued“curiosities” that invited interaction and offered entertainment or deception.

Another example of his playful approach is the 1436 portrait of his friend, goldsmith Jan de Leeuw. The painting features an illusory metal frame with inscriptions that appear in alternating relief and counter-relief, an effect impossible to replicate in real metal.“It's like he's telling his friend, 'You might be fancy, handling all this precious metal, but I can make something you would never be able to match,'” Capron explained.“He's making a claim for painting.”

The exhibition highlights the artist's unique optical illusions, grounding his work in a Renaissance sensibility, while also underscoring the enduring impact of his sitters' presence. The National Gallery promises this show will offer a rare glimpse into the early stages of modern portraiture.

Source: Artnet News