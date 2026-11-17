MENAFN - USA Art News) Thehas launched a new free online course titled“Art and Women in Indonesia: Stories that Empower,” which examines how women artists have shaped Indonesia's cultural, social, and artistic histories. Developed in collaboration with independent curator, the course explores this topic through the perspectives and practices of leading contemporary artists.

The five-week program delves into the work of six artists and one collective, whose creations encompass painting, sculpture, installation, performances, and collaborative forms. These works illuminate the diverse contributions of women to Indonesia's cultural landscape, engaging with themes such as memory, power, gender, spirituality, and resistance. Notable artists featured include Arahmaiani and Dolorosa Sinaga, whose pieces challenge authoritarianism, censorship, conservatism, and the politics of the female body in public spaces.

According to Alia Swastika,“The absence of women [in historical accounts] does not necessarily indicate a lack of participation.” The course emphasizes the recovery of women's contributions, highlighting overlooked figures and landmark events. It also scrutinizes how artists such as Nunung WS, Titarubi, and Bakudapan Food Study Group navigate the connection between individual experiences and collective histories, exploring motherhood, cultural memory, care, and everyday labor through installation, abstraction, and collaborative practices. Additionally, Citra Sasmita and Mangku Muriati draw on Balinese cosmologies to foreground female protagonists and goddesses, transforming painting into a platform for feminist interpretation.

The course includes exclusive video interviews, readings, and discussion activities, offering deeper insights into the artists' practices and their contexts.“Art and Women in Indonesia: Stories that Empower” is part of the National Gallery Singapore's broader series of Online Courses on Southeast Asian Art. Registration is available for free at nationalgallery.

Source: Hyperallergic