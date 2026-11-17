MENAFN - USA Art News)has been selected as the third artist to develop a significant new work for. Her installation is slated for unveiling inwithin the Tanks, vast underground spaces previously used for oil storage that now host experimental performance, installation, and time-based media.

Born in Zambia in 1978, Haloba creates video, performance, and sculptural installations that integrate sound, music, oral traditions, and storytelling, drawing on elements such as African opera, ritual, and philosophy. Her practice investigates how history is remembered and reinterpreted, often reflecting on colonialism's enduring societal impact. The artist divides her time between Zambia and Norway, and her work has been exhibited at institutions including the Centre Pompidou in Paris, the Smithsonian National Museum of African Art in Washington, D.C., and the Venice Biennale.

Catherine Wood, Tate Modern's interim director, highlighted Haloba's distinct approach.“Anawana Haloba is an exceptional artist whose boundary-pushing, interdisciplinary work brings together sound, storytelling, performance and installation in profoundly affecting ways,” Wood said in a press release.“We are delighted to support her in creating a visionary new work for the Tanks.”

Since its inception in 2025, the commission has also featured works by Christelle Oyiri and nora chipaumire. In related news, Tate's judging panel, led by Charmaine Toh, acting head of curatorial at Tate Modern, has awarded £10,000 ($13,195) research and development grants to three emerging artists: Sarah Abu Abdallah from Saudi Arabia, Manauara Clandestina from Brazil, and Ola Hassanain from Sudan.

Source: ARTnews