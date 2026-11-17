National Historic Preservation Act“Dies” At 60 After Congressional Action
The legislation was a direct response to widespread federally funded demolition, which had destroyed an astonishing 50 percent of the 12,000 historic buildings and landmarks cataloged in a 1933 inventory by the Civil Works Administration. This period of destruction, driven by urban renewal and highway development, was described as“the death mask of America.”
The NHPA's core principle was straightforward: the federal government and developers were required to pause and consider potential impacts before damaging or destroying significant parts of America's heritage. It provided communities a critical voice in federal decisions affecting historical places.
Source: Hyperallergic
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