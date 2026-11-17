MENAFN - USA Art News) The, a pivotalenactedto safeguard historic sites, has effectively ended its existence following recent congressional actions. Born on, the NHPA was established with unanimous bipartisan support and signed into law by then-President

The legislation was a direct response to widespread federally funded demolition, which had destroyed an astonishing 50 percent of the 12,000 historic buildings and landmarks cataloged in a 1933 inventory by the Civil Works Administration. This period of destruction, driven by urban renewal and highway development, was described as“the death mask of America.”

The NHPA's core principle was straightforward: the federal government and developers were required to pause and consider potential impacts before damaging or destroying significant parts of America's heritage. It provided communities a critical voice in federal decisions affecting historical places.

Source: Hyperallergic