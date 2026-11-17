MENAFN - USA Art News) Thehas announced a multiyear partnership with the, an organization dedicated to supporting video art commissions. This collaboration will enhance the museum's expanded programming at its recently enlarged New York facility.

Founded in Toronto in 2022 by board member Elisa Nuyten, the Vega Foundation focuses on providing opportunities for emerging and mid-career artists working in film and video, mediums often difficult to monetize and under-supported. Previous recipients of Vega commissions include Ali Cherri, Diego Marcon, Martine Syms, and Yuyan Wang. A reformulated Vega Foundation commission by Diego Marcon is currently featured in a New Museum exhibition. While many Vega commissions have been presented at Canadian institutions, this partnership will also bring new commissions to Canadian audiences.

Elisa Nuyten, who was recently added to ARTnews's Top 200 Collectors list, commented on the initiative in an email, stating,“The New Museum has played such an important role in making space for new forms of art and ideas, and I hope this partnership will build on that history.” She added,“Just as importantly, I hope these projects will have lives beyond their initial presentations in New York. Bringing this work to Canadian audiences is central to what we do at Vega.” Nuyten also emphasized Vega's goal of ensuring artists' work reaches new audiences and finds new contexts over time, a desired outcome of this partnership.

Massimiliano Gioni, the New Museum's newly appointed director, echoed this sentiment via email. He noted,“Vega's work creating a network of possibilities for works that might otherwise never be realized is perfectly aligned with what the New Museum was founded to do nearly fifty years ago, giving artists the freedom and resources to take risks, experiment, and pursue ideas that might initially seem strange or even impossible. To me, that is precisely what contemporary art needs.” Gioni also highlighted the foundation's tailored budgets and support for each artist, emphasizing that it is“not a vanity project: it's all dedicated to artists and their work.” He added a personal connection, stating,“I also consider myself an honorary Canadian, having studied there when I was a teenager, so any excuse to partner with our neighbors, particularly today, is just very special.”

The first commission to emerge from this partnership will be by Thai artist Korakrit Arunanondchai, funded by Vega. This work will debut in his solo exhibition at the New Museum, opening in February. Arunanondchai's commission, created with artist Tosh Basco, explores the phenomenon of ghost cinemas in Thailand, where monks used portable projectors for screenings for specters following the American War in Vietnam. Basco will also present a three-day performance series within the exhibition. The installation at the New Museum will incorporate fog, light, and a soil floor. Madeline Weisburg, the exhibition's curator, explained,“The way that the sound and the atmosphere [are] functioning, it almost feels like you're in a room with ghosts. So, there's this very spatialized interest in this history that he's bringing into this space.” Weisburg also underscored the collaborative nature of the partnership, stating,“We're not here to preserve history; we're here to make this new work and really to produce this history.... We're able to the best of our ability to support the most ambitious works that an artist can make.” She concluded that without such partnerships, artists“might not be able to make that work.”

Source: ARTnews