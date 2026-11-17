MENAFN - USA Art News), an art patron and heiress of Brown-Forman, who co-foundedwith her husband, passed away onat the age of. Her death followed a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.

Brown and Wilson were instrumental in revitalizing downtown Louisville with the opening of their first property in 2006. This flagship location at the intersection of West Main and South 7th Streets features notable commissions, including Serkan Özkaya's 30-foot gold statue, David, and Monica Mahoney's Arillated: The 21c Pip Mobile. The hotel's interior showcases works by contemporary artists such as Anton Shebetko and Kara Walker, exploring themes like race, gender, and the environment. The 21c Museum Hotels maintained a 24-hour open-door policy for its galleries.

The brand expanded to 10 properties across the Midwest and Southwest, including a location in Bentonville that received investment from Walmart heiress Alice Walton. However, following its 2018 acquisition by Accor Hotels, where Brown and Wilson sold an 85 percent stake for over $50 million, the brand's footprint began to shrink. Since the acquisition, three properties opened in Chicago, Kansas City, and St. Louis; however, only the St. Louis location remains open today. Hotels in Oklahoma City, Kansas City, and Nashville were rebranded, and plans for a new Indianapolis location were canceled in April after a developer failed to secure funding.

Alice Gray Stites, the museum director and chief curator for 21c for 14 years and a long-time friend of Brown and Wilson, announced her departure in February. She is curating an exhibition opening in January, celebrating 21 years of 21c, which will be held at 21c Louisville, the Kentucky Center for Performing Arts, and the Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft. Stites is also collaborating with the Speed Art Museum for its 100th anniversary, combining its collection with the 21c collection for an exhibition opening in July.

Currently, only the St. Louis, Louisville, Durham, and Bentonville properties retain full-time museum managers. Accor responded to inquiries about the brand's status, stating that 21c properties are independently owned, and Ennismore manages the hotels and brand. The company affirmed that its focus on 21c's position at the intersection of art, culture, and hospitality remains unchanged, and the art collection, owned by Laura Lee Brown and Steve Wilson, continues to be curated by Ennismore.

Source: Observer Arts