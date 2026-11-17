The week began with an opening party at The Mallory in Chelsea, a 19th-century warehouse building that previously housed the Tunnel nightclub. A launch event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art saw attendance from several city and state officials, including New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin, City Council Deputy Speaker Nantasha Williams, Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal, New York State Senator Jose Serrano, and City Council member Virginia Maloney.

David Breslin, the Met's curator in charge of the modern and contemporary art department, referred to Art Week NYC as“a defining tradition in our city's cultural landscape-and that's saying a lot.”

On November 13 and 14, ARTnews hosted programming at PMC's ground-floor studio, located across from the New York Public Library. This two-day segment was presented by Amazon, in partnership with Louis Roederer Champagne, Piaget, and Flying Whale Wines. Friday's discussions included dealers David Nolan and Anton Svyatsky on the distinction between collectors and speculators; Tina Vaz, the MTA's director of arts and design, discussing newly announced public art commissions; and photographer Stephen Shore detailing his new book, The Mental Image, which combines memoir, pictures, and art history. Collectors Larry and Allison Berg, named among the“Top 200 Collectors,” explored the growing intersection of sports and the art world, while art adviser Sophia Cohen offered insights into how a new generation of collectors is reshaping the market.

Saturday's events at the PMC Studio featured discussions with sponsors. Jean-Bernard Forot, Piaget's Head of Patrimony, spoke about Andy Warhol's appreciation for timepieces and Piaget's collaboration with the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts. Frédéric Rouzaud, president of Maison Louis Roederer, discussed sustainable ways for private patrons, such as the Louis Roederer Foundation, to support contemporary art. The day also reviewed trends in the 2020s art world, including the pandemic's impact, the NFT boom and bust, the rise of AI, and social and political upheaval. Additionally, New York Magazine's Jerry Saltz engaged in a discussion on the state of art criticism and the art world, and fashion executives Wes Gordon, Carolina Herrera's global creative director, and Daniel Kaner, Oribe cofounder, shared their perspectives on art collecting as both a personal passion and a creative practice.

The inaugural Art Week NYC concluded with ARTnews announcing the winners of the third annual ARTnews Awards, judged by top curators from across the United States.

New York's inaugural Art Week NYC launched at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, featuring city leaders and art figures, running November 11–14, 2026.

Source: ARTnews