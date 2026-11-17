MENAFN - USA Art News) US photographerwill debut a new film exploring nature and extinction as the centerpiece of her first UK solo museum exhibition in over two decades at London's. Titled“You Never Did Anything Wrong,” the exhibition opens onand runs through

The show will feature new and recent work by Goldin, moving beyond the personal portraits found in her well-known slideshow,“The Ballad of Sexual Dependency” (1973-86). According to Rachel Thomas, the Hayward's chief curator, Goldin's new focus extends the artist's characteristic emphasis on relationships formed through the camera to embrace the natural world, rather than solely human subjects.

The exhibition's core offering is the premiere of“You never did anything wrong, Part II” (2026), created with filmmaker David Sherman. This film incorporates 16mm nature documentaries from the 1960s and 70s and damaged soundtracks from old films, set to a new score by British musician Mica Levi. Goldin transforms material typically used to explain the natural world into an abstract meditation on animals, land, and impending extinction. It is accompanied by“You never did anything wrong, Part I” (2024), which centers on a solar eclipse and a myth about animals stealing the sun, thus shifting Goldin's work to a world without human protagonists.

Additional works include the UK premiere of“Stendhal Syndrome” (2024), which juxtaposes photographs of her friends and lovers with classical art, accompanied by a score from Soundwalk Collective.“Memory Lost” (2019-21) addresses addiction, linking personal experiences to Goldin's advocacy with Pain (Prescription Addiction Intervention Now), the organization she founded to confront the opioid crisis in the US.

Thomas, who previously collaborated with Goldin at the Irish Museum of Modern Art in 2017, told The Art Newspaper,“I wanted to collaborate again to reveal where her practice is moving now.” The curator emphasized compassion as a connecting thread across Goldin's evolving subjects.“What endures across every medium and chapter is an exploration of compassion,” Thomas stated, adding,“Goldin simply expands the horizon of who and what is embraced by her gaze.” The exhibition, four years in the making, is the Hayward's contribution to the Southbank Centre's 75th-anniversary program, which celebrates“visionaries who have fundamentally redefined culture.”

Source: The Art Newspaper