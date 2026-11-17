MENAFN - USA Art News) The, a private foundation based in, has unveiled its, selectingto receive grants. Each artist will be awardedin installments over, bringing the total commitment for this group to

The Stepping Stone grant program, established in 2024, initially provided $20,000 to artists identified for their promising practices. In 2025, the program expanded to a two-year grant structure, extending a second year of funding to its inaugural grantees. Now in its third cycle, the program supports a combined total of sixty-one artists, whose ages range from thirty-two to eighty-one, spanning sixteen cities across twelve states and territories. An anonymous jury selected these artists from a pool of more than 131 eligible artists working in the United States. The nominating committee comprises over sixty-five curators, historians, artists, and other art-world professionals.

A portion of each grant cycle is reserved by Trellis for artists who also serve as caregivers for children and older adults. The 2026 artist-caregivers include Leslie Hewitt, Cathy Lu, and Anna Tsouhlarakis. The full list of 2026 grantees is as follows:

Ruanne Abou-Rahme & Basel Abbas, b. 1983, live in Brooklyn, NY Ron Athey, b. 1961, lives in Los Angeles, CA CFGNY (Daniel Chew, b. 1988; Ten Izu, b. 1992; Tin Nguyen, b. 1988), based in Brooklyn, NY Bethany Collins, b. 1984, lives in Oak Park, IL Lily Cox-Richard, b. 1979, lives in Richmond, VA Shannon Ebner, b. 1971, lives in New York, NY Jes Fan, b. 1990, lives in Brooklyn, NY Elisa Harkins, b. 1978, lives in Tulsa, OK Leslie Hewitt, b. 1977, lives in Houston, TX G. Peter Jemison, b. 1945, lives in Victor, NY Natalia Lassalle-Morillo, b. 1991, lives in San Juan, PR Cathy Lu, b. 1984, lives in Richmond, CA Monica Majoli, b. 1963, lives in Los Angeles, CA Dona Nelson, b. 1947, lives in Lansdale, PA Duke Riley, b. 1972, lives in Brooklyn, NY Dread Scott, b. 1965, lives in New York, NY Aaron Spangler, b. 1971, lives in Park Rapids, MN Anna Tsouhlarakis, b. 1977, lives in Boulder, CO Carrie Yamaoka, b. 1957, lives in New York, NY Rachel Youn, b. 1994, lives in Albuquerque, NM

We previously reported:

The National Gallery of Art is expanding its“Across the Nation” lending program to eight new states, backed by a $116 million gift.

Source: Artforum