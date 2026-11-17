MENAFN - USA Art News) The, set to open on, will explore“the relationship between dreams, memory and repair,” according to curator. The exhibition will run through, in the Indian port city of

In a press release, Attia contrasted the inherent“unpredictability” of both dreams and art with the“increasingly predictive logic” of AI, which he believes undermines“our sovereignty over the sources of our dreams.” He further connected the origins of dreams and memories to human evolution, noting how early humans, as a physically weaker species, began to collect and share memories. Attia argues that advanced technology has now surpassed human control over the development and utilization of these memories.

Attia stated:“The art world is one of the last spaces where society co-individuates itself. Our subjectivity is fragmented, like the internet, an intensely fragmented landscape, yet there we are tracked by the algorithm. Exhibitions are important because they produce emotions, activating new traces in our minds. That is how we produce traces for the future. In the same way we are the traces of our ancestors and of the millions of anonymous subjects who preceded us.”

The curator's reflections on thought and subjectivity are also linked to the history of Kochi's harbor, a significant Indian port and a historical hub for colonial European trade. Despite what Attia described as the persistent“dream of empire” among Kochi's residents, he posits that art offers a means to reverse exploitative historical legacies.

Dr. Venu V, chair of the Kochi Biennale Foundation, commented on the announcement:“Kader Attia's multi-layered proposition sets a compelling tone for Kochi-Muziris Biennale 2027. By engaging with history, memory, colonial legacies, and the possibilities of repair, it makes art not merely an aesthetic experience but a means of reflection, dialogue, and understanding.”

Source: Artforum