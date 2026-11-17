'Milk helps build strong bones' is the phrase parents are most likely to use to get their children to consume healthy foods and drinks.

A study of 1,000 parents and caregivers of children aged between two and five found 57 per cent have used this saying to convince their offspring to drink more milk.

This was followed by 'eating carrots helps you see in the dark' (50 per cent) and 'an apple a day keeps the doctor away' (41 per cent) as they try to increase the amount of fruit and veg their children eat.

Other things parents have said to their children to encourage healthier eating and help them understand how food fuels their bodies include 'runner beans make you run faster' (15 per cent), 'good food helps your body to fight off bugs' (32 per cent), and 'greens help you grow taller' (26 per cent).

They've also used everyday comparisons to help children understand how food gives them energy, such as 'charging up your batteries' (19 per cent) and 'every superhero needs the right fuel' (19 per cent).

It also emerged 89 per cent think connecting meals with activities their children already like made it easier to talk to them about what to eat and build positive habits.

The research was commissioned by Aldi, as part of its long-running Get Set to Eat Fresh programme [] in partnership with Team GB and ParalympicsGB, which is being extended to pre-school children for the first time.

It aims to help young people understand the link between food and fuel - building their knowledge and confidence to make choices that support their health, energy and active lifestyles.

Julie Ashfield, chief commercial officer at Aldi UK, said:“It's wonderful to see age-old sayings still helping parents get children interested in healthy food and drink, encouraging positive habits from an early age - something at the heart of our initiative.

“Helping children understand why eating well matters, including how food gives them energy to move, play and learn, is an important part of building healthy habits and supporting active lifestyles.

“Now in our 11th year, we wanted to go even further by acknowledging that these habits start before children have stepped into a classroom.

“That's why we're extending the programme to pre-schools across the country, giving families and educators free, practical activities to help children.”

The research also found seven in 10 parents have had success using more unusual techniques to encourage their kids to eat more healthily or be more active.

A third of carers tried turning new dishes into a game or challenge, with 46 per cent of parents presenting food in fun shapes or patterns to make mealtimes more engaging.

In addition, 29 per cent have used songs and rhymes to help their little ones understand the importance of being active and good nutrition.

But despite their efforts, 41 per cent of parents polled have worried about making sure their kid has a well-balanced diet.

Of those concerned, whether or not their youngster was getting the necessary nutrients (50 per cent) was the most prominent worry, followed by having too many of the same foods (41 per cent).

Spicy dishes emerged as the most difficult for carers to get little ones to eat, followed by beans, lentils, pulses or seeds and vegetables, according to the OnePoll figures.

More than half (53 per cent) of mums and dads claimed social media worsens their anxiety when it comes to their young ones' eating habits, with 56 per cent saying that seeing 'perfect' daily routines online has made them feel less confident about their own parenting.

While 48 per cent ended up comparing their kids' eating habits to those of other children.

A third (32 per cent) also admitted to concerns about their child's physical health, with 31 per cent worried screen time could impact their physical wellbeing.

And 23 per cent feared finances could stop them joining clubs they're interested in.

Despite these worries, active play seemed to be a priority for nearly half (44 per cent) of all respondents, making time for it multiple times daily with their kid, while 31 per cent said they partake a few times a week.

To launch Aldi's Get Set to Eat Fresh programme's new early years resources, Dame Laura Kenny and Dame Sarah Storey became pre-school teachers for the morning at a Manchester school, leading children through food and movement activities to help them understand how eating well fuels play and build healthy habits from an early age.

ParaGB cyclist Dame Sarah Storey said:“As a parent, I know encouraging healthy habits is about finding what works for your own children, rather than getting everything right.

“I want mine to enjoy being active and see food as the fuel for the things they love.

“That's why I was really excited to support this campaign - it gives families simple, playful ways to make that connection together.”

Team GB track cyclist Dame Laura Kenny added:“Being a parent has given me a different perspective on healthy habits - with my own children, what matters is making eating well and moving feel fun, not like another task to get right.

“People might assume being a professional athlete that I get it right all the time and that couldn't be further from the truth.

“Some days are better than others but what's important is building the understanding and education early, which is why the programme is so important.”

“Sarah and I loved seeing the children throw themselves into every activity - from chasing us on their balance bikes to proudly showing us their favourite fruit and veg, their enthusiasm made the visit so special.”

THE TOP 15 PHRASES PARENTS USE TO ENCOURAGE HEALTHY EATING HABITS

1. Milk helps build strong bones

2. Eating carrots helps you see in the dark

3. An apple a day keeps the doctor away

4. Good food helps your body fight off bugs

5. Fish is brain food

6. Spinach makes you big and strong

7. Greens will help you grow taller

8. Broccoli gives you muscles

9. That's brain fuel for school tomorrow

10. Crusts give you curly hair

11. You're charging up your batteries

12. Foods are building blocks for your body

13. Every superhero needs the right fuel

14. Your body is like a car, it needs the right fuel

15. Runner beans will make you run faster