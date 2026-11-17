Workers are losing five days of annual leave a year to boring life admin rather than recharging their batteries and doing things they enjoy.

A study of 2,000 employees found 41 per cent have used days off to go to the doctor, while others have taken holiday to get their car serviced (30 per cent) or wait for a delivery (25 per cent).

More than a quarter (27 per cent) have sacrificed time off work to tackle DIY, while 23 per cent have booked time out to take their pet to the vet and 35 per cent have even used it for Christmas shopping.

While everyday responsibilities still need to be taken care of, workers would ideally devote 17 days of their annual leave each year to holidays and travel - four more than they currently manage.

But alongside not having enough days left to take (35 per cent), high prices have stopped 52 per cent from travelling more, as well as work commitments (25 per cent) and being restricted to school holidays (21 per cent).

The research was commissioned by travel search engine KAYAK [], which is encouraging people to make time for the breaks they want, within the time and budget available to them.

Rachel Mumford, UK travel expert for the brand, said:“Annual leave is precious, but these findings show just how easily it can be swallowed up by everyday jobs and appointments.

“Losing five days a year to life admin is effectively an entire working week that could have been spent properly switching off and recharging.

“Putting something in the diary early makes it much easier to protect that time, whether that's a beach holiday, a long weekend away, or simply a few days of planned rest at home.”

The research also found that while some life admin can't be avoided, 42 per cent felt like they were missing out on time to relax.

A further 44 per cent felt they were missing out on valuable time to themselves, while 27 per cent would have preferred to spend it with friends and family, according to the OnePoll findings.

Travel was also high on the wish list, with 68 per cent saying they would take more trips if annual leave was unlimited.

Yet just 15 per cent have booked a last-minute getaway after realising they had holiday left to use before the end of the year.

Almost half (48 per cent) have taken time off at home with no real plans, and 35 per cent have sometimes felt like they've wasted a day.

Even when they do take leave, fully switching off isn't always easy, with 42 per cent admitting they've still thought about work.

More than a third (37 per cent) have checked emails instead of fully switching off, while a quarter have even been contacted by a manager or colleague.

And there is a clear generational divide, with 38 per cent of Gen Z worried that using their full holiday entitlement could reflect badly on them professionally.

As a result, they've lost an average of three days annual leave simply because they didn't use it before it expired.

By comparison, just five per cent of Boomers shared the same concern about how taking time off could be perceived at work, while 92 per cent believe annual leave should be a chance to completely switch off.

Ultimately, the value of taking a break is clear, with 53 per cent of all those polled feeling refreshed and 36 per cent feeling less stressed after taking annual leave to relax or do something they enjoy.

Rachel Mumford added:“Cost was the biggest barrier to travelling more in our research.

“If you've got a few days of annual leave left and want to get away, being flexible on where you go can help open up more options.

“Rather than starting with a destination, think about how much you want to spend and how many days you have available.

“For example, you could use KAYAK's Ask AI tool to look at where you could fly from London for a 3-night break in December, with return flights under £150 per person.”

TOP 10 TASKS EATING INTO OUR ANNUAL LEAVE

1. Going to the GP

2. Moving house

3. Christmas shopping

4. Waiting for a builder/ electrician/ plumber

5. Going to the dentist

6. Taking the car for a service, MOT or repair

7. Attending a child's appointment at school

8. DIY around the house

9. Waiting for a delivery

10. Taking a pet to the vet