Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen has revealed why he's not afraid of getting old – and won't be ditching the leather trousers for beige slacks when he retires.

The Changing Rooms star, 61, believes ageing should be seen as a“refinement” rather than a decline, and has urged others approaching retirement to embrace it rather than live in denial.

He hopes to be fully retired from the day-to-day running of his interiors business by the end of next year, handing the reins to his daughters and freeing himself up to focus on art, family and other creative pursuits.

And rather than seeing retirement as a time to slow down, the flamboyant designer believes it should be an opportunity to reinvent yourself, find new passions and remain“disruptive” for as long as possible.

He said:“I'm really enjoying the fact that I'm asked a lot now about being old. There are a lot of people I know that would find that quite frightening. People I know are in total denial.

“They're still wearing the kind of sportswear they were wearing at the Manchester rave in 1999. They're still shuffling around the football pitch even though their hip keeps popping out and their knee keeps falling over.

“I don't mind being in my 60s. I think there's a lot to be said for being positive about being in your 60s rather than dreading it.

“There's nothing that says just because you're over 60 you have to suddenly become a bit shuffly and a bit irrelevant.

“Celebrate the fact that you're moving on to a different kind of platform. Make it a social thing, give it a bit of smart, give it a bit of pizzazz, give it a bit of rizz.”

His comments come as research of 1,000 men aged over 50 who are yet to retire found just 49 per cent feel prepared for how they will spend their time once they stop working.

And 84 per cent have at least some concerns about retirement, despite half wanting to use the skills and knowledge they have built up over their lives to benefit their local community, according to OnePoll data.

Commissioned by DRINKiQ and the UK Men's Sheds Association, the study also found 50 per cent would like to use the skills and knowledge they have built up over their lives to benefit their local community.

Llewelyn-Bowen has teamed up with the organisations to encourage retirees to establish their own local Men's Sheds, providing somewhere to meet new people, share skills and pursue interests after leaving work.

The nationwide 'Retirees Wanted' [] recruitment campaign has launched to tempt the 1,000 men who retire every working day to become the next generation of community shed founders.

Discussing the campaign, which is utilising imagery inspired by the 'your country needs you' poster from World War I, Laurence said:“The reality is that your community needs you.

“Everybody has got to stop seeing retirement as some kind of clanging iron shutter that cuts your life off in its prime and actually start seeing it as something that could be a real reconfiguration.

“It can be something that's extremely positive and actually very beneficial.

“There is one word in all of this that is absolutely inescapable, and one word that needs to be celebrated all the way through, which is positivity.

“Retirement, ageing, getting old and defying gravity less and less in physical, fleshy terms, these are things that happen.

“But that doesn't stop you being a positive, creative energy to yourself and to other people.”

For Llewelyn-Bowen, that means treating retirement as his own“Doctor Who moment”, rather than using it as an excuse to retreat.

“I actually think retirement should be that kind of Doctor Who moment, where you suddenly become a completely different Doctor Who.

“You use the fact that you don't have the same deadlines, the same pressures and the same calendar as a way of improving who you are, doing things you've never really tried before and probably connecting with people in a way you've never done before.”

He hopes to be focused almost entirely on art and creativity by the middle of next year, gradually handing responsibility for his interiors business to his daughters.

But rather than choosing something safe, he intends to return to fine art, despite admitting exposing his work in galleries feels more daunting than appearing on television.

He said:“Being an artist, drawing something, painting something and then putting it on a gallery wall and asking people what they think is actually a far greater challenge than anything I think I've faced before.

“But in a way, it's deliberate. I'm using that as a way of really ensuring that I'm moving on.

“I could have gone backwards a bit. I could have got involved in some really quite safe duvet covers which were designed to sell but would never excite or upset people.

“But I'm not that guy.

“I'm going to be this disruptive until they nail down the lid of my coffin. And even then the coffin is probably going to be really quite out there and shock a few people.”

ENDS

YAHOO VERSION

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen has revealed why he's not afraid of getting old – and won't be ditching the leather trousers for beige slacks when he retires.

The Changing Rooms star, 61, believes ageing should be seen as a“refinement” rather than a decline, and has urged others approaching retirement to embrace it rather than live in denial.

He said: "I don't mind being in my 60s. I think there's a lot to be said for being positive about being in your 60s rather than dreading it.

“Celebrate the fact that you're moving on to a different kind of platform. Make it a social thing, give it a bit of smart, give it a bit of pizzazz, give it a bit of rizz.”

His comments come as research of 1,000 men aged over 50 who are yet to retire, commissioned by DRINKiQ and the UK Men's Sheds Association, found just 49 per cent feel prepared for how they will spend their time once they stop working.