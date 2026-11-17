MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) FingerMotion (NASDAQ: FNGR) announced that it has initiated a strategic review of its business operations in China, including a potential sale, as the company shifts its focus and resources toward its high-performance computing (“HPC”) infrastructure initiative in Alberta, Canada. The review encompasses FingerMotion's legacy telecommunications services, enterprise messaging and Sapientus data analytics businesses and aligns with its previously announced proposed business combination with BlueFlare Group Holdings Inc., which contemplates divesting the China operations. The business will continue operating during the review, and the company cautioned that no transaction is guaranteed. FingerMotion is also evaluating a potential share repurchase program, subject to board approval and applicable requirements.

FingerMotion is advancing a 99-megawatt behind-the-meter power generation and computing infrastructure program across 10 planned sites in four Alberta locations: Brooks, Coronation, Fox Creek and Vulcan. Each site is designed for 9.9 megawatts of gross generation capacity using on-site natural gas, with the first permitted site, Brooks Campus No. 1, remaining subject to closing conditions, including financing and regulatory approvals. The company also holds a 9.9% equity interest in Lyken AI Computing Inc. CEO Jolie Kahn said the strategic review reflects FingerMotion's intention to concentrate its capital and operations on developing power and computing-ready capacity in North America.

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About FingerMotion, Inc.

FingerMotion is an evolving technology company with a core competency in mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. As the user base of its primary business continues to grow, the Company is developing additional value-added technologies to market to its users. The vision of the Company is to rapidly grow the user base through organic means and have this growth develop into an ecosystem of users with high engagement rates utilizing its innovative applications. Developing a highly engaged ecosystem of users would strategically position the Company to onboard larger customer bases. FingerMotion eventually hopes to serve over 1 billion users in the China market and eventually expand the model to other regional markets.

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