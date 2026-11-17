MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) VolitionRx Limited (NYSE American: VNRX), a multinational epigenetics company, announced the expansion of its supply agreement with Fujifilm Vet Systems Co. Ltd. in Japan to include the development and use of its Nu.Q Vet Feline Test. The agreement builds on the July 2024 launch of the Nu.Q Vet Canine Test in Japan, where growing veterinary demand prompted the introduction of an automated version earlier this year. The expansion follows research demonstrating high accuracy for a prototype feline assay in detecting lymphoma, the most common cancer in cats. Fujifilm plans to conduct an additional study with veterinary oncologists in Japan.

Volition said the expanded agreement presents a potential revenue opportunity in Japan, where the feline population approaches 9 million. The company is continuing product development of the blood-based feline cancer test, with plans to launch it on the Immunodiagnostic Systems (“IDS”) i10 automated analyzer platform. Volition aims to make cancer screening a routine component of annual veterinary wellness examinations, extending its existing canine testing technology to address the need for earlier cancer detection in cats.

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About Volition

Volition is a multi-national company focused on advancing the science of epigenetics. Volition is dedicated to saving lives and improving outcomes for people and animals with life-altering diseases through earlier detection, as well as disease and treatment monitoring.

Through its subsidiaries, Volition is developing and commercializing simple, easy to use, cost-effective blood tests to help detect and monitor a range of diseases, including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis, such as sepsis. Early detection and monitoring have the potential not only to prolong the life of patients, but also to improve their quality of life.

The contents found at Volition's website address are not incorporated by reference into this document and should not be considered part of this document. Such website address is included in this document as an inactive textual reference only.

Media Enquiries: Ellen Amonoo, Volition, [email protected]

For further information, visit the company's website at

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