MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ: WRAP) reported financial and operating results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2026, with revenue of $1.5 million, consistent with the prior-year period. Product sales increased 20% to $1.3 million, while gross profit declined to $0.8 million from $0.9 million and gross margin narrowed to approximately 55% from 59%. Net loss widened to $3.9 million from $2.8 million, primarily reflecting higher noncash share-based compensation. For the first nine months of 2026, revenue increased 43% to $4.7 million, driven by a 174% increase in product sales to $3.9 million. Nine-month gross profit rose 56% to $3.1 million, while gross margin expanded to approximately 66% from 60%.

Wrap ended the quarter with $12.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, up 249% from $3.5 million at year-end 2025, following a registered direct offering that generated approximately $12 million in gross proceeds. During the quarter, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (“ATF”) classified the BolaWrap 150 as an instrument of restraint, and the company made a strategic investment in Frenel Imaging Ltd. to support the detection component of its WrapShield platform. Net cash used in operating activities for the first nine months improved 30% to $5.3 million from $7.6 million in the comparable 2025 period.

To view the full press release, visit

About Wrap Technologies, Inc.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) is a public safety technology company focused on non-lethal response solutions, training, and integrated technologies designed to support law enforcement and security professionals. Through its BolaWrap family of remote restraint devices, training programs, and expanding technology portfolio, WRAP seeks to provide officers and agencies with additional options to manage encounters, support de-escalation, and improve public safety outcomes. For more information, visit

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN

The latest news and updates relating toare available in the company's newsroom at