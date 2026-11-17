MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ: SPAI) reported financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2026, highlighted by record revenue of $2.68 million, an increase of 2,539% from $101,422 in the prior-year period and approximately 101% sequentially. Revenue from its Safe Pro AI subsidiary totaled $2.11 million, representing 79% of consolidated revenue. The subsidiary achieved a record gross margin of 79%, while consolidated gross margin expanded to 71.2% from 33.1% a year earlier. Net loss narrowed 69% to $1.54 million, or $0.08 per share, compared with $5.01 million, or $0.29 per share, in the third quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP adjusted net loss declined to $401,689, or $0.02 per share, from $1.52 million, or $0.09 per share. The company ended the quarter with $7.78 million in cash and $9.72 million in working capital.

Safe Pro attributed its revenue growth primarily to U.S. Army and other government-contracted sales of its artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered threat detection, mapping and edge-computing products and services. Third-quarter deliveries included work under a $1.3 million defense subcontract and a $780,000 U.S. Army award. Following the quarter, the company secured its first U.S. Army prime contract, valued at $2.5 million, to deploy its AI technology aboard Anduril Industries' Ghost-X drones to support Abrams tank protection. Safe Pro also highlighted an approximately $180,000 U.S. Department of State subcontract supporting demining operations in Ukraine and expanding relationships with the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force.

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About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) is a mission-driven technology company delivering AI-enabled security and defense solutions. Through cutting-edge platforms like SPAI Ground Truth, Safe Pro provides advanced situational awareness tools for defense, humanitarian, and homeland security applications globally. The Company is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing and mapping, leveraging commercially available off-the-shelf drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosive threats, providing a safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group's scalable platform targets multiple markets, including commercial, government, law enforcement, and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear, and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency.

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