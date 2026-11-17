MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. and may include paid advertising.

Nevada Organic Phosphate (CSE: NOP; OTCQB: NOPFF; FSE: Z58) reported that drill hole MM26-16 intersected 37 meters (121.4 feet) of the target Meade Peak Member at its Murdock Mountain project. Core logging identified oolitic zones characteristic of the Upper Phosphate Zone, with assay results pending to confirm phosphate content and true thickness. CEO Robin Dow also clarified that the company is not considering a share consolidation and intends to remain focused on advancing exploration and technical work at Murdock Mountain.

The company additionally expressed support for the proposed Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026, citing its potential to streamline federal permitting processes affecting mining projects. Nevada Organic Phosphate highlighted provisions addressing environmental assessments, Bureau of Land Management coordination, endangered species consultations, cultural resource reviews, water permits and post-permit litigation. The company stated that the legislation could address several permitting requirements relevant to advancing its project.

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About Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.

NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and near the rail head to California.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NOP are available in the company's newsroom at

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