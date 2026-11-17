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Metalsource (CSE: MSM) (OTCQB: MSMMF) (FSE: E9Z) announced its placement in a MiningNewsWire editorial titled“Why Gold, Silver and Critical Minerals Are Converging into One Compelling Investment Opportunity.” The editorial examines renewed safe-haven demand for gold and silver amid rising U.S. debt and central bank gold purchases, alongside the inclusion of silver, copper, lead and zinc on the federal 2025 List of Critical Minerals. The publication highlights growing interest in historic U.S. mining districts where precious metals exploration intersects with domestic critical mineral priorities.

The editorial features Metalsource's Silver Hill Project in North Carolina, the site of America's first silver mine, where the company is conducting modern drilling and exploration to evaluate high-grade gold, silver and base metal mineralization. Metalsource is using drilling, geophysics and geological modeling to investigate the potential scale of a broader polymetallic system. The company also holds the early-stage Byrd-Pilot Copper-Gold Project in North Carolina, which it is evaluating for potential porphyry-related mineralization.

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Metalsource Mining Inc. (CSE: MSM) (OTCQB: MSMMF) (FSE: E9Z) is a U.S.-focused mineral exploration company advancing the historic Silver Hill Project in North Carolina. Recognized as America's first significant silver mine, Silver Hill is being re-examined through modern drilling, geophysics and geological modelling to investigate high-grade gold, silver and base metal mineralization and the potential scale of a broader polymetallic system. The Company also holds the Byrd-Pilot Copper-Gold Project in North Carolina, an early-stage exploration asset with potential for a broader porphyry-related mineral system.

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