MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ: SPAI) was featured in a Defence Blog article by Emily Ryan Miller highlighting the company's $2.5 million U.S. Army prime contract to deploy its Ground Truth Air explosive-threat detection software aboard Anduril Industries' Ghost-X reconnaissance drones. The technology is designed to identify more than 150 types of threats, including landmines, cluster munitions and first-person-view (“FPV”) attack drones, to help protect Abrams tanks and their crews. The software processes live drone imagery onboard the aircraft and transmits threat locations to the Android Team Awareness Kit (“ATAK”) and Anduril's Lattice command platform.

The article also noted that Safe Pro's technology was trained on more than 3.2 million drone images collected in Ukraine, with over 60,200 confirmed detections across approximately 40,520 acres. Miller highlighted the company's previous $1.3 million Army subcontract with Forterra and noted that the new award represents Safe Pro's first direct prime contract with the Army. The article further emphasized the Army's broader efforts to incorporate artificial intelligence into mine detection and battlefield reconnaissance.

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) is a mission-driven technology company delivering AI-enabled security and defense solutions. Through cutting-edge platforms like SPOTD, Safe Pro provides advanced situational awareness tools for defense, humanitarian, and homeland security applications globally. The Company is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing and mapping, leveraging commercially available off-the-shelf drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosive threats, providing a safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group's scalable platform targets multiple markets, including commercial, government, law enforcement, and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear, and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SPAI are available in the company's newsroom at

About DefenseWireNews

DefenseWireNews (“DWN”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on defense contractors, aerospace firms, cybersecurity leaders, advanced manufacturing innovators, and other mission-critical companies operating at the intersection of public markets and government demand. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, DWN is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, DWN brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. DWN is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.