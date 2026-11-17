MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Cardio Diagnostics Holdings (NASDAQ: CDIO) announced that it will host an investor conference call Dec. 10, 2026, at 11 a.m. CT to discuss its precision cardiovascular disease detection and prevention technologies, including its commercially available Epi+Gen CHD(TM) and PrecisionCHD(TM) tests. Management will provide updates on ongoing and planned studies, reimbursement progress and strategic growth initiatives, with particular emphasis on non-obstructive coronary artery disease (“NOCAD”), a condition that can be missed by conventional diagnostic methods. The company plans to present data supporting its blood-based technology for detecting NOCAD and discuss its anticipated request for U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) Breakthrough Device designation.

The call will also address the commencement of testing in India, Cardio Diagnostics' first international market, through partnerships with Dr. Lal PathLabs and Aimil. The company said its approach combines epigenetics, genetics and artificial intelligence to provide scalable cardiovascular risk assessment and early disease detection through standard blood samples.

To view the full press release, visit

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics is an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company that makes cardiovascular disease prevention, detection, and management more accessible, personalized, and precise. The company was formed to further develop and commercialize clinical tests by leveraging a proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven Integrated Genetic-Epigenetic Engine (“Core Technology”) for cardiovascular disease to become one of the leading medical technology companies for improving prevention, detection, and treatment of cardiovascular disease.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to CDIO are available in the company's newsroom at

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire (“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.