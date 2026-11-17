MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nightfood Holdings (OTCQB: NGTF), doing business as TechForce Robotics, announced unaudited financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended Sept. 30, 2026, reporting a 159% increase in consolidated net revenue, driven by a full quarter of operations at both of its hotels. The company also issued revenue guidance for its fiscal second quarter ending Dec. 31, 2026, although specific projections were not included in the announcement provided. During the quarter, Nightfood established TechForce Advanced Manufacturing to develop semiconductor automation and inspection systems. The company subsequently acquired automated optical inspection technology for advanced semiconductor packaging and announced plans to fulfill approximately 80 wafer inspection systems by the end of the first calendar quarter of 2027, representing a potential $9 million revenue opportunity, subject to purchase orders, fulfillment and revenue recognition requirements.

Nightfood also advanced its service robotics business through the launch of its Robotic Connective Network, a nonbinding letter of intent with NBR Intelligence to evaluate deployment of up to 5,000 robotic systems and a 60-day autonomous robotics pilot at Fairmont Austin. Additional developments included plans for a Taiwan manufacturing facility, board and management appointments and a 1-for-150 reverse stock split supporting a proposed Nasdaq uplisting. CEO Jimmy Chan said the company is prioritizing semiconductor equipment deliveries and expanding its pipeline of commercial opportunities.

To view the full press release, visit n .fm/lqbah

About Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a TechForce Robotics)

Nightfood Holdings, Inc., doing business as TechForce Robotics, is an advanced robotics and automation company focused on delivering intelligent, scalable solutions for industrial and commercial applications. The Company integrates robotics, artificial intelligence and software-driven systems to optimize operations, improve efficiency and enable next-generation automation.

TechForce Robotics partners with organizations to design and deploy customized robotic solutions that address evolving operational requirements.

About TechForce Advanced Manufacturing

TechForce Advanced Manufacturing, Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc.. is a Nevada corporation formed to develop, manufacture, commercialize, install and support semiconductor automation and inspection systems. Its initial focus is expanding Wafer Sorter and AOI production for wafer-based semiconductor and CoWoS-related advanced-packaging applications, while pursuing future applications supporting emerging Chip-on-Panel-on-Substrate (“CoPoS”) manufacturing processes.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NGTFD are available in the company's newsroom at D

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire (“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.