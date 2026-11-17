MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) ZenaTech (NASDAQ: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) announced the launch of ZenaStudios, a new entertainment division focused on producing original film, streaming and digital content while incorporating the company's autonomous drone technology into storytelling and production. The division plans to develop and retain ownership of its intellectual property (“IP”), creating opportunities for brand awareness, drone services, product placement and commercial partnerships. ZenaStudios premiered its inaugural 11-episode series,“The Money System: Crossing the Street,” on YouTube on Nov. 9, 2026. The series features drone footage as a central narrative element and serves as the foundation for a planned feature film,“The Money System: Weight of Evidence,” currently in pre-production.

ZenaStudios is also developing projects involving martial arts, an epidemic outbreak and wildfire rescue. ZenaTech appointed Bobby Kelly, formerly director of development at Magnolia Hill Productions, to lead creative strategy and development at the division's Los Angeles office. The company said the initiative is intended to expand the commercial applications of its drone technology while establishing a portfolio of original entertainment properties.

To view the full press release, visit

About ZenaTech

ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) is a technology company that specializes in AI autonomy drone platforms to transform commercial, government, and defense sectors. Its subsidiaries include drone manufacturing through ZenaDrone, a global Drone as a Service (DaaS) business, and an enterprise SaaS division of software brands. The Company is executing an acquisition-led DaaS roll-up strategy to digitize and automate legacy service industries like land surveys and inspections, driving drone-based scalable, recurring revenue growth. With an operating footprint spanning North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia, ZenaTech is advancing AI drones for applications such as agriculture and logistics, as well as ISR, cargo, and counter-UAS for U.S. defense and NATO allies. The company is investing in next-generation technologies, including drone swarms, quantum computing, and advanced AI autonomy to capture long-term opportunities in key markets through its R&D initiatives.

To learn more about ZENA, visit

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire (“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.