MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nutriband (NASDAQ: NTRB) announced that it received a Notice of Allowance dated Nov. 3, 2026, from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) for commercial brand name trademarks associated with its lead abuse-deterrent fentanyl transdermal system. The company intends to pursue full trademark registration in the United States and internationally and is preparing to submit its proposed global brand name to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”), European Medicines Agency (“EMA”) and other regulatory authorities for preapproval review. Nutriband said its naming process emphasizes minimizing potential medication errors associated with similar-looking or similar-sounding drug names.

The company's lead product incorporates its proprietary AVERSA(TM) technology, designed to deter intentional abuse and misuse of fentanyl patches while reducing accidental exposure risks. Nutriband estimates potential peak annual U.S. sales of $80 million to $200 million for the product and is pursuing development for international markets. Its AVERSA technology uses aversive agents in transdermal patches to discourage misuse of medications with abuse potential, including opioids and stimulants, and is supported by patents issued in 46 countries.

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About Nutriband Inc.

We are primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Our lead product under development is an abuse-deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating our AVERSA(TM) abuse-deterrent technology. AVERSA(TM) technology can be incorporated into any transdermal patch to prevent the abuse, misuse, diversion, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential.

The Company's website is . Any material contained in or derived from the Company's websites or any other website is not part of this press release.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NTRB are available in the company's newsroom at

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