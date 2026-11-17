MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ: SPAI) issued a shareholder letter from its CEO highlighting plans to launch GT Scout, a new Android-based mobile extension of its patented artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered Ground Truth ecosystem, during the fourth quarter of 2026. Designed in response to customer feedback, GT Scout will provide a lightweight edge-computing version of the company's threat detection and mapping technology for handheld devices used by the U.S. military. The planned launch is part of Safe Pro's strategy to expand its AI capabilities for defense and humanitarian applications.

The letter also reviewed Safe Pro's record third-quarter 2026 financial results, including revenue of $2.68 million, up 2,539% year over year and 101% sequentially. AI segment gross margin reached 79%, while consolidated gross margin expanded to 71.2% from 33.1% a year earlier. Operating expenses declined 30.5%, and net loss narrowed 69% to $1.54 million from $5.01 million. The company ended the quarter with approximately $7.8 million in cash and $9.7 million in working capital. Management attributed revenue growth primarily to U.S. government contracts and emphasized continued product development and execution of existing contracting initiatives.

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About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) is a mission-driven technology company delivering AI-enabled security and defense solutions. Through cutting-edge platforms like SPAI Ground Truth, Safe Pro provides advanced situational awareness tools for defense, humanitarian, and homeland security applications globally. The Company is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing and mapping, leveraging commercially available off-the-shelf drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosive threats, providing a safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group's scalable platform targets multiple markets, including commercial, government, law enforcement, and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear, and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency.

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