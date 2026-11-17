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BTQ (NASDAQ: BTQ) (CBOE CA: BTQ) provided its third-quarter 2026 corporate update, highlighting commercial and product developments across its QCIM, QPerfect, Quantum Secure Systems & Networks (“QSSN”) and Bitcoin Quantum business lines. QSSN secured its first recurring commercial deployment through a three-year agreement with the Kaia DLT Foundation and processed more than 100,000 mainnet transactions. QCIM completed its chip design with ICTK and validated its core in a TSMC 28-nanometer design environment with ITRI. BTQ also became a security partner for MoonPay Korea's stablecoin infrastructure and appointed Dr. Michael Grace to lead QCIM product security.

BTQ completed its acquisition of QPerfect on July 7, 2026, with its MIMIQ(TM) quantum emulation platform entering production on SDT's QUREKA(TM) commercial quantum cloud in South Korea and launching an on-premises offering for regulated and sovereign customers. Following the quarter, MIMIQ became accessible to more than 35,000 developers through qBraid's managed application programming interface (“API”). Meanwhile, Bitcoin Quantum, the company's quantum-safe Bitcoin fork secured by ML-DSA signatures, advanced to external audit, with a mainnet launch anticipated in the first half of 2027. BTQ also plans an initial QCIM FPGA intellectual property release and expects an ASIC IP beta in the first quarter of 2027.

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About BTQ

BTQ Technologies Corp. (Nasdaq: BTQ | Cboe CA: BTQ) is a quantum technology company focused on accelerating the transition from classical networks to the quantum internet. Backed by a broad patent portfolio and deep technical expertise, BTQ is developing a full-stack, neutral-atom quantum computing platform spanning hardware, middleware, and post-quantum security solutions for finance, telecommunications, logistics, life sciences, and defense.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to BTQ are available in the company's newsroom at

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