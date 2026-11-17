MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Opella Egypt has completed the 2026 edition of its UpGrads internship programme, training 190 pharmacy students from around 42 faculties of pharmacy across the country.

The programme, now in its third year, has reached 420 pharmacy students and graduates since its launch.

This year's UpGrads 3.0 summer internship took in 120 undergraduates in earlier years of study, who attended workshops, field activities and mentoring sessions on the consumer healthcare industry. A further 70 final-year students spent six weeks on practical assignments under the guidance of company staff.

Participants came from faculties in Cairo, Giza, the Delta, Upper Egypt, Alexandria and the Canal cities.

“The move from university to work is a big step. Students need the chance to test their knowledge, build confidence and discover where their skills can take them,” said Ahmed El Kamhawy, Opella Egypt's country head.

The programme forms part of Opella's global target of training 200,000 pharmacists by 2030.