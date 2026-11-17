MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Essmat met Robert Helms, a partner and board member at CIP, to discuss new investment and introducing offshore wind technology to Egypt, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's strategic meeting on Egypt.



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The meeting, opened on Tuesday by President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, was attended by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Central Bank of Egypt Governor Hassan Abdalla, ministers and Egyptian and foreign business leaders.

Helms is responsible for offshore wind development and investment for CIP's growth markets fund, which targets renewable energy infrastructure in high-growth economies. Mona Rizk, head of the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company, also attended the talks.

The two sides reviewed CIP's work in offshore and onshore wind, solar power, energy storage, electricity transmission and distribution, and biofuels. According to the ministry, the group manages 15 investment funds financing 150,000 MW of renewable energy projects worldwide.







The meeting covered the electricity sector's plan to add about 32,000 MW of solar and wind capacity by 2030, with a wider use of battery storage, as Egypt seeks to reduce its reliance on conventional fuels.

They also discussed upgrading the transmission network to absorb the growing volume of renewable power, including work with international consultancies to assess what the national grid needs to integrate it.

Essmat said Egypt was integrating smart grid technologies and exploring the latest energy storage solutions.

The minister pointed to Egypt's existing electricity links with Jordan, Libya and Sudan and the planned interconnection with Saudi Arabia.

He said studies were being finalised for a link to Europe via Greece to export 3,000 MW of renewable power, and for another link with Italy, as part of efforts to position Egypt as an energy bridge between Africa and Europe.