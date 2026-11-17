MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) received a delegation from Sudan comprising officials from the Ministry of Finance, the Taxation Chamber and the Central Bank of Sudan to familiarise them with Egypt's experience in regulating non-banking financial activities serving micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

The delegation was received by Rehab Taha, FRA Assistant Chairperson, who reaffirmed the Authority's commitment to strengthening cooperation and exchanging expertise with counterpart institutions in Arab and African countries. She highlighted Egypt's experience in developing regulatory and supervisory frameworks that support enterprise growth and expand access to financing.

The visit included a specialised training programme covering the FRA's mandate and its role in supervising MSME financing activities, the regulatory developments the sector has undergone in recent years, and the supervisory and oversight tools applied to entities operating in the field.







The programme also introduced the Sudanese officials to the rules governing enterprise classification, licensing requirements, and the regulations and standards for conducting MSME financing activities, as well as mechanisms for customer protection.

FRA officials outlined the regulatory framework governing civil associations and institutions operating in the financing sector, including their classifications and licensing requirements. They also presented key market indicators highlighting the sector's growing importance to the national economy and its capacity to support the expansion of small and medium-sized enterprises in governorates beyond major urban centres, while meeting the financing needs of millions of beneficiaries.

The sessions were delivered by Hossam Beshir, Supervisor of the Central Department for MSME Financing; Amal Salah, Deputy Head of the Central Department; and Ahmed Abdelaty, Executive Director of the Microfinance Activity Supervision Unit. They explained the sector's regulatory and supervisory framework and responded to questions from members of the Sudanese delegation.

The visit forms part of ongoing cooperation between the FRA and its counterpart institutions and authorities in Arab countries, aimed at exchanging regulatory and supervisory expertise and jointly advancing non-banking financial activities, particularly MSME financing, to strengthen their contribution to sustainable development.