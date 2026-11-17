MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt is seeking to attract new Singaporean industrial investments, particularly in smart manufacturing and technology-based industries, as part of efforts to deepen bilateral economic cooperation, promote technology transfer and expand the country's industrial base.

Minister of Industry Khaled Hashem met with Singaporean Ambassador to Egypt Dominic Goh to discuss ways to attract Singaporean industrial investments to the Egyptian market in the coming period.

The meeting was attended by Ahmed Maghawry, Assistant Minister of Industry for International Cooperation, and Basel Arafat, Assistant Minister of Industry.

Hashem highlighted the longstanding relations between Egypt and Singapore, stressing the ministry's interest in benefiting from Singapore's advanced experience in smart manufacturing and technology-based industries and transferring these technologies to the Egyptian market.

He noted that Egypt is keen to expand cooperation with Singapore in industrial sectors that can facilitate technology transfer, enhance manufacturing capabilities and strengthen the competitiveness of local industries.

For his part, Goh reaffirmed Singapore's commitment to strengthening cooperation with Egypt across various fields.

He revealed that four Singaporean companies are currently operating in Egypt in the agricultural and food industries, fertilisers and shipping services. These companies use Egypt as a manufacturing and export hub to serve various international markets.

The ambassador also invited Hashem to visit Singapore and meet with Singaporean companies to encourage them to explore new investment opportunities and inject further investments into the Egyptian market.