MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Mostafa Sheikhoun, chairperson of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), received a delegation from China's Changsha Economic and Technological Development Zone (CETDZ) to discuss joint investment and the localisation of advanced industries.

The delegation was led by Lai Kunming, deputy director of the CETDZ administrative committee. Ahmed Gamal, SCZONE vice chairperson for the southern sector, also attended.

Sheikhoun presented the zone's four industrial areas and six ports on the Red Sea and Mediterranean, and pointed to Egypt's free trade agreements with more than 100 countries, which he said give access to 4 billion consumers. He also cited tax and customs exemptions, energy supply, trained labour and a digital one-stop shop.

He said SCZONE's strategy focused on localising components for seawater desalination plants, solar energy storage batteries, wind turbines, cars and electric vehicles, alongside logistics, port development and infrastructure projects.

Sheikhoun said cooperation with Chinese businesses had been successful and called for it to be deepened so that companies could use the zone as a global export platform to overcome geopolitical challenges and supply chain disruption.

Lai said he had been impressed by the zone's infrastructure and investment facilities. He said CETDZ would encourage major companies and industrial and logistics firms in Changsha to explore opportunities in SCZONE and to take part in projects in future industries and the green economy.