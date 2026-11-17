SCZONE Courts China's Changsha Zone For Investment In Batteries, Desalination And Evs Dailynewsegypt
The delegation was led by Lai Kunming, deputy director of the CETDZ administrative committee. Ahmed Gamal, SCZONE vice chairperson for the southern sector, also attended.
Sheikhoun presented the zone's four industrial areas and six ports on the Red Sea and Mediterranean, and pointed to Egypt's free trade agreements with more than 100 countries, which he said give access to 4 billion consumers. He also cited tax and customs exemptions, energy supply, trained labour and a digital one-stop shop.
He said SCZONE's strategy focused on localising components for seawater desalination plants, solar energy storage batteries, wind turbines, cars and electric vehicles, alongside logistics, port development and infrastructure projects.
Sheikhoun said cooperation with Chinese businesses had been successful and called for it to be deepened so that companies could use the zone as a global export platform to overcome geopolitical challenges and supply chain disruption.
Lai said he had been impressed by the zone's infrastructure and investment facilities. He said CETDZ would encourage major companies and industrial and logistics firms in Changsha to explore opportunities in SCZONE and to take part in projects in future industries and the green economy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment