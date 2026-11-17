Jordan wants to stop 'attempts to spread extremism' Order comes weeks after church attack, deadly stabbing Iraq says app failed to 'address non-compliant content' *Telegram used across region to share messages, ‌news

Jordanian and Iraqi authorities said on Monday they will ‌block the ⁠Telegram social media ‌service for national security reasons, with ‌Baghdad's media regulator saying the app had not done enough to stop ⁠offending content, accusations the app denies.

Telegram's press team said in a statement to Reuters that it takes extensive efforts to combat terrorism and said such efforts go beyond legal requirements to protect its users."Advanced automated systems and moderators empowered with AI tools proactively monitor public parts of the platform to systematically remove terrorist content," the statement added.

The ​Public Security Directorate in Jordan - a US ally in the fight against militants - said it wanted to guard against "attempts to spread extremism and radicalisation".The order came ‌three weeks after a deadly ⁠attack on ​a church in southern Jordan and less than two weeks after ​a security officer was killed in a stabbing attack in the capital.

No group claimed responsibility for either assault in Jordan is widely used across the region to share news, files and messages. Militants have used apps including Telegram to coordinate and publicise attacks over the years media and communications authority in Iraq said the blockage was meant to compel Telegram to review Iraqi content and take measures to prevent violations.

"The operating company failed to take the necessary ‌measures to address non-compliant content published ‌on the platform and did ⁠not adhere to Iraqi laws," the authority said in a statement gave ⁠the company 30 days ⁠to comply, without spelling out what would happen after that.

Iraq also blocked the app in 2023, citing national security concerns and saying it wanted to preserve the integrity of users' personal data, which it said then the app had mishandled restored service a week later after it said the ​company had responded to the requirements of the security authorities.

The app's Russian-born founder, Pavel Durov, lives in exile in Dubai, holds UAE and French citizenships and faces investigations in France and Russia July, Russia said it had charged him with facilitating terrorist activity, alleging that his app was being used by Ukrainian spies to organise attacks inside Russia denies wrongdoing and says Telegram has exceeded its obligations to moderate content and cooperate with ‌authorities to fight crime.