MENAFN - Gulf Times) Tech firms dragged Asian stock markets down again on Tuesday as the fallout from the Nvidia crisis continued to rattle trading floors, with US moves to tighten restrictions on Chinese access to chips adding to uncertainty.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 closed down 1.3% to 58,860.43 points; Seoul - Kospi ended down 2.6% to 4,968.48 points; Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index closed down 1.0% to 23,508.17 points; and Shanghai - Composite ended down 0.5% to 3,584.58 points Tuesday.

The selloff comes as investors brace for the release of earnings from the Wall Street titan, which comes days after boss Jensen Huang resigned over revelations of extramarital affairs, including with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy.

Also in focus is the initial public offering of Claude-creator Anthropic, which is being seen as a test of confidence in the AI trade, which has been whipsawed in recent months by concerns over companies' eye-watering AI investments and their profitability.

Markets have been battered since the crisis broke at Nvidia, which is at the centre of a buildout in artificial intelligence that has helped propel global markets to record highs and boosted economic growth around the world.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq led steep losses Monday on Wall Street as traders continued to assess the latest developments.

And Asia followed suit, with Tokyo, Seoul and Taipei -- home to the region's biggest AI-linked firms -- again taking the brunt of the selling.

There were also big losses in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney, Singapore and Bangkok. However, Mumbai rose while Manila and Wellington were flat.

Nvidia's earnings will be closely watched after the market closes, with investors looking for signs of whether the AI boom can withstand the widening scandal.

Matt Weller at Forex said: "Data centre demand and guidance will be central.

"Investors will look for evidence that hyperscalers and other customers are sustaining their spending on AI infrastructure, and whether fourth-quarter guidance points to further growth."

Donald Trump on Monday backed calls from some of Silicon Valley's most powerful voices pushing for the swift return of Huang, with the US president downplaying national security concerns over the possible spy links.

However, Nvidia's board is not considering reinstating Huang and is instead focused on an investigation into his conduct, CNBC reported on Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Adding to the downbeat mood was news that the US Commerce Department moved on Monday to close a loophole that allowed Chinese companies to access Nvidia's powerful AI chips remotely.

A new rule will force data centre operators in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Brazil to get a licence from the United States allowing them to ship high-end AI chips from Nvidia and other American firms to clients in those countries.

"The proposed rules are aimed at limiting the remote use or diversion of cutting-edge US chips and extend the regulatory overhang facing the semiconductor industry," said National Australia Bank's Rodrigo Catril.

"The news also raises questions about the outlook for global AI infrastructure investment, particularly in jurisdictions that have become important hubs for data centre development."

Anthropic is expected to raise around $65bn from its IPO, which could value the five-year-old start-up at $1.4tn, making it one of the world's most valuable companies.

The firm is expected to begin trading in New York on Thursday, and observers said plenty of attention will be paid to its performance in light of the Nvidia crisis as well as concerns about funding and profitability.

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