MENAFN - Gulf Times) A country may own vast natural gas reserves and still be unable to deliver a shipment to its customers. The obstacle may not be a shortage of gas. It may be a shipping route, an insurer, a bank or a legal permission outside the producer's control.

For Qatar, a leading exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG), that distinction matters. The North Field and Ras Laffan export complex support its position in global energy markets, but a shipment's journey depends on services and decisions Qatar cannot control alone.

I began examining these vulnerabilities in September 2025. This research became my master's thesis, Qatar as a Legal Chokepoint: Economic Warfare, Energy Interdependence, and International Law, which I successfully defended at Hamad Bin Khalifa University's College of Law without corrections. My central question was: What does energy sovereignty mean when the services needed to exercise it lie elsewhere?

A chokepoint is a route, facility, service or permission through which something essential must pass when practical alternatives are limited. The Strait of Hormuz is the familiar geographic example. But chokepoints can also exist in payment systems, maritime insurance, specialist technologies and regulatory approvals.

An LNG carrier may have the legal right to travel through a strait but be unable to make the journey safely or commercially without insurance. A gas sale may be permitted while a bank refuses to process its payment. A different shipping route may exist on a map but fail to provide the capacity, timing or services required by a contract.

This is why I distinguish legal permission from practical access. The ability to deliver energy depends on both.

The March 2026 disruption did not create these dependencies. It made them more visible. I did not predict the precise conflict, nor does my thesis claim to have done so. My concern was a structural weakness that existed before events brought it into sharp focus.

According to the US Energy Information Administration, approximately 20% of global LNG trade passed through the Strait of Hormuz in 2024, primarily from Qatar. On March 2, 2026, QatarEnergy announced a halt in LNG and associated-product production following attacks on its operational facilities. On March 4, it declared force majeure to affected buyers.

Those announcements illustrate three different questions: whether gas can be produced, whether it can be delivered and what contractual relief may be available when performance is disrupted. A public force majeure announcement does not itself settle every contractual question.

Edward Fishman's Chokepoints: American Power in the Age of Economic Warfare influenced how I understood modern economic power. Henry Farrell and Abraham Newman's research on“weaponised interdependence” explains how control over important network connections can become a source of pressure.

My thesis takes a further step by asking how existing international law should assess that pressure. A restriction is not automatically unlawful because it is disruptive. Legitimate security rules, commercial choices, sanctions and coercive interference must be distinguished through the law applicable to each measure.

I developed a structured legal framework that identifies the actor responsible, the measure, its claimed authority and the protected interests affected. It then examines the loss of practical access, the availability of workable alternatives, and the influence of private compliance and whether remedies can protect those interests in time. The framework is a method of applying existing law, not a new test that automatically declares economic pressure illegal.

Qatar's response to the regional restrictions of 2017–2021 shows why the distinction matters. It adapted through alternative trade links, food-security measures and financial support while using international legal forums. Such adaptation reduced exposure; it did not prove the earlier restrictions lawful. And separate legal proceedings could address different claims without necessarily resolving the combined disruption.

The practical lesson is to prepare before a vital service becomes unavailable. My thesis proposes a Qatar Strategic Energy Settlement and Financial Resilience Law. This is proposed legislation, not a law already in force.

To develop this proposal, I examined four international approaches, drawing lessons from their different legal and institutional frameworks.

Brazil's 2025 legislation offers a model for defined triggers, impact assessments, and interministerial coordination. The UK's 2026 consultation on proposed powers to address economic pressure emphasises diplomacy first, last-resort measures, time limits and oversight. Saudi Arabia's financial regulatory framework demonstrates the importance of liquidity preparation, payment-system resilience and business continuity. China's 2026 provisions on industrial and supply-chain security highlight institutional coordination, early-warning mechanisms, and information sharing and supply-chain diversification.

These comparisons are not models for direct adoption, nor do they provide legal authority for retaliation. Rather, they inform a Qatari framework built on clear legal authority, institutional preparedness, proportionate safeguards and continuous review. The objective is to preserve essential energy and financial operations during disruption while respecting Qatar's international obligations.

The proposed law would require regular mapping of critical insurers, payment channels, shipping services, infrastructure connections and energy contracts. It would establish defined responsibilities among energy, transport, financial and legal authorities, supported by continuity plans and evidence preservation.

Merely counting alternatives would not be enough. Two banks may depend on the same settlement system; two ships may rely on the same insurer. A useful alternative must be lawful, timely and commercially workable during disruption.

Exceptional safeguards should have clear activation conditions, short time limits, oversight, and review. Their aim should be to keep essential operations functioning, not to authorise unrestricted retaliation or override international commitments.

Qatar's reliability as an LNG supplier also gives it lawful influence. The objective is not to eliminate international dependence, which is neither realistic nor desirable, but to retain meaningful choices when an essential link comes under pressure.

The Strait of Hormuz disruption also revealed how vulnerability can coexist with leverage: Bahrain's electricity dependence on natural gas made Qatar's potential role as a regional LNG supplier strategically significant, even as Qatar faced restrictions on its own exports.

True energy security is not simply the right to own what the world needs. It is the ability to deliver it.

The author completed her Master of Laws thesis at Hamad Bin Khalifa University's College of Law, examining Qatar's energy networks, economic warfare, and international law. natural gas reserves LNG Economic Warfare Energy Interdependence