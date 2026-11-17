MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Qatari Businessmen Association (QBA) held a meeting with a delegation from Romania led by its Minister of Economy, Digitalisation, Entrepreneurship and Tourism, Daniel-Catalin Zamfir.

The meeting discussed ways to strengthen trade and investment ties between the two countries and explored new partnerships between the Qatari and Romanian private sectors.

The discussion also covered cooperation in oil and gas, ports, logistics, construction, technology, tourism, and food processing, as well as opportunities for joint investment and the exchange of expertise between Qatari and Romanian companies.

QBA chairman Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim al-Thani welcomed the delegation, which included the president of the Romanian Chamber of Commerce, Mihai Daraban, and representatives of several leading Romanian companies across a range of sectors.

QBA board members Sheikh Nawaf bin Nasser al-Thani and Saud Omar al-Mana, as well as QBA members Maqbool Habib Khalfan, Abdulsalam Issa Abdulsalam, and Dr Jaffar al-Sarraf, along with representatives of member companies and QBA general manager Sarah Abdallah, also attended the meeting.

According to Zamfir, Romania is keen to develop its economic and investment relations with Qatar, citing the Romanian government's wish to work directly with QBA members and to draw on the expertise and investment capacity of Qatari business groups.

The minister said the delegation's visit to Doha reflects the importance Romania places on partnering with Qatar's private sector. He noted that the delegation includes representatives of major Romanian companies in strategic sectors, led by port management and operations, oil and gas, logistics, technology and construction.

Zamfir also stressed that the companies specialise in advanced technical and industrial capabilities, and are looking to build trade and investment ties with Qatari counterparts, opening the door to joint projects and the transfer of expertise and technology.

The minister extended a formal invitation to QBA to take part in a business forum and exhibition to be held in Romania in April 2027. He described the event as a key opportunity to connect directly with the Romanian business community, review available projects and investment opportunities, and explore new economic partnerships.

Sheikh Faisal emphasised that economic relations between Qatar and Romania hold strong growth potential, given the diversity of investment opportunities and the complementary strengths of the two economies.

He noted that Qatar's private sector has grown significantly over recent decades and national companies and business groups, have built extensive experience in delivering and managing major projects and have played an active role in Qatar's modern economic and urban development, including its infrastructure and vital facilities.

“Qatar enjoys world-class infrastructure, an attractive investment environment, and a distinguished strategic location that reinforces its position as a regional hub for business and investment. National companies have delivered major projects in construction, infrastructure, real estate, industry, trade and services. Through this experience, they have gained the technical, managerial and investment expertise that now qualifies them to compete and expand in international markets,” Sheikh Faisal said.

He also noted that Qatari business groups are no longer confined to the domestic market and many now hold a diverse range of international investments and partnerships and have the capacity to study and execute projects abroad across multiple sectors.

Sheikh Faisal said Qatari companies are ready to explore investment opportunities in Romania, particularly in tourism and hospitality, oil and gas, transport and logistics, and food processing, stressing on the importance of sharing information on available projects and establishing direct channels of communication between investors and companies in both countries.

He pointed to Romania's significant economic and investment strengths, including its geographic location, industrial base and potential in energy, agriculture, and tourism, which make it an attractive market for Qatari investors looking to diversify their overseas portfolios.

Daraban said Romanian companies are looking to expand their international activities and enter new markets outside the EU in the coming period, describing Qatar as an important market and a promising economic partner in the Gulf region.

He said Romania's strategic location makes it a key gateway to Eastern European markets, while its EU membership offers wider opportunities for expansion across Europe.

QBA welcomed the invitation to participate in the business forum in Romania next year, describing it as an opportunity to strengthen ties between the two business communities and learn more about investment projects and promising sectors in the Romanian market.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to developing economic, trade and investment cooperation and to exploring practical projects and partnerships that expand mutual investment and strengthen economic relations between Qatar and Romania.

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